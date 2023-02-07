Read full article on original website
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
High-speed chase ends in South LA with multiple people in custody
Four people involved in a burglary and two carjackings were arrested after leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties.
LAPD Sergeant charged with causing injury crash while on duty
A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was charged today with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury for allegedly running a red light while responding to a call and slamming into a sedan.
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
Homeless woman arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap toddler at Santa Monica Beach
A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at Santa Monica Beach on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Susan Lenore Johnson, 51, by the Santa Monica Police Department. Police described the woman as being homeless. The attempted abduction happened on the 2400 block of the beach around 1:15 p.m. Johnson […]
DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
L.A. mother of 4 allegedly beaten, stabbed to death by boyfriend in front of kids
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her children at their apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department said the slaying occurred on Saturday, Feb. 4, near the 9800 block of South Broadway. The victim, identified...
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
O.C. woman arrested after crashing into several cars and endangering bystanders
An unidentified woman was arrested after a police pursuit that started at a parking lot in Mission Viejo. The woman was caught on video apparently crashing her car into multiple cars at a business parking lot. The woman also endangered bystanders who were trying to stop her from hitting their...
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
Dog survives after jumping out of moving car on 101 Freeway near LA's Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - A foster dog miraculously dodged a semi-truck after jumping out of the car they were in at full speed on the 101 Freeway near Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood. According to the dog's foster family, the 6-month-old pup jumped off the car they were in on January...
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified
A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LA
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Leimert Park community of South LA Thursday morning. LAPD Southwest officers responded to the 3900 blk of Saint Andrews Pl regarding a person shot just after 7:50am.
Video captures woman smashing into cars in OC parking lot, nearly running over bystanders
Disturbing video shows what appears to be a woman deliberately smashing into multiple cars in a business parking lot in Orange County.
5 hurt after crash involving plane and bus at LAX
LOS ANGELES - A crash involving a shuttle bus and an American Airlines airplane at LAX left several people hurt late Friday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at LAX around 10 p.m. Firefighters say the crash – which happened at a slow rate of speed – left at least five people hurt, four needing to be taken to the hospital.
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
Intruder Breaks Into Children’s Bedroom, Detained By Parents Until South Pasadena Police Arrive
A residential burglary in progress was reported to the South Pasadena Police Department on Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The 911 caller, who was awakened by breaking glass, reported discovering an unknown woman inside his children’s bedroom. The first officer arrived at the scene in under a minute and...
Pasadena Man Allegedly Brandishes Knife at Nephew During Confrontation Over Money
A dispute over money turned violent on Thursday evening when a man brandished a knife and swung it towards his nephew, according to Pasadena Police Lieutenant Marcia Taglioretti. Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in the 800 block of North El Molino and upon...
