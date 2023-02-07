ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
nhonews.com

WUSD’s bright young minds

Students from Bonnie Brennan, Washington and Winslow Jr. High schools recently competed in the Winslow Unified School District Spelling Bee, vying for the opportunity to represent the district at the Navajo County level. Pictured left to right, Cassidy Carey emerged as the champion, with Aaron Guzman coming in as the runner-up. The top five spellers, including Magnolia Carey, Brayden Morgan and Cinniah Echoles, will move on to compete in the county bee, with Tanner Croft and Ethan Bahnimtewa serving as alternates.
WINSLOW, AZ
nhonews.com

Around the Rez: week of Feb. 08

NACOG Aging along with Navajo County Health Department offers an 8-week fall prevention program. Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage and help decrease falls and increase activity levels for individuals age 60 years or older. Sessions are held Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the Corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. To register, call Ellen (928) 213-5245.
WINSLOW, AZ
nhonews.com

Holbrook’s Marcus Oberriter to play at Quincy College in central Illinois

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Quincy University of Illinois can now boast of signing Holbrook High School’s offensive leader, Marcus Oberriter, to its football team come next season. Oberriter was the team’s starting quarterback and defensive back and led the Roadrunners into the post-season last year — Holbrook’s first foray into the state playoffs in a long time.
QUINCY, IL
knau.org

Navajo County Sheriff searching for woman missing since November

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing Lakeside woman who’s been missing since November. Cristal Gail Roberson-Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the Elkhorn RV Park in Lakeside on foot on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, 2022. She hasn’t been seen since and officials...
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Holbrook police search for woman missing since 2021

The Holbrook Police Department continues to search for a 33-year-old woman who’s been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half. They say Candace Manuelito walked away from her mother’s vehicle in September 2021 in Holbrook. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and black shoes and was carrying a black...
HOLBROOK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy