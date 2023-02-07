Read full article on original website
WUSD’s bright young minds
Students from Bonnie Brennan, Washington and Winslow Jr. High schools recently competed in the Winslow Unified School District Spelling Bee, vying for the opportunity to represent the district at the Navajo County level. Pictured left to right, Cassidy Carey emerged as the champion, with Aaron Guzman coming in as the runner-up. The top five spellers, including Magnolia Carey, Brayden Morgan and Cinniah Echoles, will move on to compete in the county bee, with Tanner Croft and Ethan Bahnimtewa serving as alternates.
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
Around the Rez: week of Feb. 08
NACOG Aging along with Navajo County Health Department offers an 8-week fall prevention program. Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage and help decrease falls and increase activity levels for individuals age 60 years or older. Sessions are held Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the Corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. To register, call Ellen (928) 213-5245.
Holbrook’s Marcus Oberriter to play at Quincy College in central Illinois
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Quincy University of Illinois can now boast of signing Holbrook High School’s offensive leader, Marcus Oberriter, to its football team come next season. Oberriter was the team’s starting quarterback and defensive back and led the Roadrunners into the post-season last year — Holbrook’s first foray into the state playoffs in a long time.
Flagstaff girl returns home after being wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old girl has come home to Flagstaff days after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix. Officials say the girl and 15-year-old Perez Grado were shot on the evening of February 3 near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road while visiting family friends. The girl sustained multiple injuries...
Navajo County Sheriff searching for woman missing since November
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing Lakeside woman who’s been missing since November. Cristal Gail Roberson-Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the Elkhorn RV Park in Lakeside on foot on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, 2022. She hasn’t been seen since and officials...
Holbrook police search for woman missing since 2021
The Holbrook Police Department continues to search for a 33-year-old woman who’s been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half. They say Candace Manuelito walked away from her mother’s vehicle in September 2021 in Holbrook. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and black shoes and was carrying a black...
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
