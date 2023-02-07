Read full article on original website
Cowboys Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason is in full swing. They’ve already parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and replaced him with Brian Schottenheimer. Roster turnover has begun, and will continue for the next few months. However, we all know the big star of the NFL offseason. It’s the reason we watch Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, combine drills in Indy, all of it. The big party that will be thrown April 27th-29th in Kansas City. Of course, I’m talking about the NFL draft.
2023 NFL draft: All 27 running backs invited to the Scouting Combine
On Wednesday the NFL announced that 319 players have been invited to this year’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here are all 27 running back prospects who received an invite.
Alabama has nation-best 13 players invited to 2023 NFL combine
The NFL combine begins in less than three weeks, and no school will have more players in Indianapolis this year than Alabama. The Tide had 13 players invited to the 2023 combine, the league announced Wednesday. That topped Georgia, which had 12 this year after the Bulldogs led the nation last year with 14 invites.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets upgrade defense; Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets new target in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
2023 NFL draft: Post-Senior Bowl safety rankings
The 2023 Senior Bowl is officially in the books, and after another revelatory week of action in Mobile, it’s time to update our prospect rankings for each position group in the 2023 NFL draft class. As we look ahead to the next big mile marker in the predraft process,...
2023 NFL draft: Top 50 prospects after Senior Bowl week
After another Senior Bowl week full of impressive performances, it’s time to take an updated look at the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class. It’s shaping up to be a great year for NFL teams to need edge rushers, cornerbacks and running backs, and there are even a handful of potential franchise quarterbacks in class, unlike last year’s thin group. Tight ends and interior defensive linemen are also plentiful, while the linebacker and safety classes leave a bit to be desired.
Six former Tigers invited to the NFL Combine
After having just one player taken in last year’s NFL draft, Auburn will be well-represented at the 2023 NFL Combine with six former players invited. Running back Tank Bigbsy, kicker Anders Carlson, edge rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota, linebacker Owen Pappoe, and defensive lineman Colby Wooden have all been invited to the prestigious event in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event is scheduled to take place from Feb. 27 to March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX43.com
Which Pittsburgh offensive lineman will be replaced in 2023 & previewing Super Bowl LVII | Locked On Steelers
The Steelers will most likely look to add to their offensive line in the NFL Draft and free agency. But if they do, which offensive linemen will be on the move?
bvmsports.com
A small school pass rusher who improved his draft stock at the 2023 Senior Bowl
Filed under: Senior Bowl Latest News NFL Draft A small school pass rusher who improved his draft stock at the 2023 Senior Bowl This small school pass rusher turned heads last week in the lead-up to the 2023 Senior Bowl. By JeremyBetz@thebetz93 Feb 8, 2023, 8:15am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter…
5 potential Chargers targets who stood out at Senior Bowl: Offense
The nation’s preeminent all-star game over the past few seasons, the Senior Bowl always produces copious amounts of NFL talent. With the 2023 edition in the books, the next generation of stars await. Which players caught the eyes of the Chargers (and everyone else)?. Let’s check out the offense....
Quarterbacks traded for Day 1 or 2 picks since 2000
The Raiders have given the Saints permission to meet with Derek Carr regarding a trade. While the Saints may also use this meeting as a fact-finding mission ahead of a free-agency pursuit, the NFC South team is exploring the possibility of adding Carr in a deal. New Orleans and Las Vegas are believed to have agreed to trade terms, greenlighting the meeting.
