Colorado State

Rusty Hatfield
4d ago

This is a perfect example of how the Colorado Democrat General Assembly continues to chip away at our 2nd Amendment rights and protections. I'm sure they will quickly pass the so-called Assault Weapons ban and restrictions that go far beyond banning AR style firearms. They are coming for our firearms one restrictive bill after another.

Rudy Gerbracht
4d ago

All laws aside, I'd rather face charges in court than my casket at a funeral. Colorado can pass whatever I agree with, and I will ignore whatever else.

Dan Harper
3d ago

The FASCIST in Denver are going to have to learn the hard way they don’t have any authority to give us Rights!! Those are bestowed by God and not by man. I don’t and will not adhere to or abide by anything this NULL AND VOID Congress says. Marbury v Madison!!!

