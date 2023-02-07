Read full article on original website
Holbrook’s Marcus Oberriter to play at Quincy College in central Illinois
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Quincy University of Illinois can now boast of signing Holbrook High School’s offensive leader, Marcus Oberriter, to its football team come next season. Oberriter was the team’s starting quarterback and defensive back and led the Roadrunners into the post-season last year — Holbrook’s first foray into the state playoffs in a long time.
WUSD’s bright young minds
Students from Bonnie Brennan, Washington and Winslow Jr. High schools recently competed in the Winslow Unified School District Spelling Bee, vying for the opportunity to represent the district at the Navajo County level. Pictured left to right, Cassidy Carey emerged as the champion, with Aaron Guzman coming in as the runner-up. The top five spellers, including Magnolia Carey, Brayden Morgan and Cinniah Echoles, will move on to compete in the county bee, with Tanner Croft and Ethan Bahnimtewa serving as alternates.
Around the Rez: week of Feb. 08
NACOG Aging along with Navajo County Health Department offers an 8-week fall prevention program. Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to manage and help decrease falls and increase activity levels for individuals age 60 years or older. Sessions are held Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Girl Scout House on the Corner of Cherry and N Colorado in Winslow. To register, call Ellen (928) 213-5245.
Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025
The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
Flagstaff Mall | Shopping mall in Flagstaff, Arizona
Flagstaff Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Flagstaff, Arizona, is operated by Cypress Equities. The mall opened in 1979, and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. Flagstaff Mall opened in 1979, developed by Phoenix-based real estate company Westcor. The shopping center's original anchors JCPenney and Sears had previously...
Navajo County Sheriff searching for woman missing since November
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing Lakeside woman who’s been missing since November. Cristal Gail Roberson-Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the Elkhorn RV Park in Lakeside on foot on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, 2022. She hasn’t been seen since and officials...
