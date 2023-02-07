Students from Bonnie Brennan, Washington and Winslow Jr. High schools recently competed in the Winslow Unified School District Spelling Bee, vying for the opportunity to represent the district at the Navajo County level. Pictured left to right, Cassidy Carey emerged as the champion, with Aaron Guzman coming in as the runner-up. The top five spellers, including Magnolia Carey, Brayden Morgan and Cinniah Echoles, will move on to compete in the county bee, with Tanner Croft and Ethan Bahnimtewa serving as alternates.

WINSLOW, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO