Water service restored in NW Houston after major leak washes out street, city utility says

About 2,000 water customers in northwest Houston got service back Tuesday evening hours after crews began working on a major leak that washed out a street.

Houston Public Works tweeted photos of the emergency work happening in the area of Tidwell and Antoine.

The images depict an open hole in the street, as well as the piping in need or repair.

According to the city utility department, a 16-inch water line is the focus of the repair, and several hours of work will be needed.

"We ask the public to please be patient as crews work diligently to restore service," Houston Public Works tweeted.

By 7:50 p.m., the utility said it restored service.

The water, according to residents, has been gushing for about three weeks.