Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on 2/12
WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2023.
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 2/12
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday
The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday.
Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday
Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies.
Mostly cloudy and mild today with a slim shower chance
Mostly cloudy and mild today with a slim shower chance.
10 spots in Tennessee to discover Black history
Tennessee's Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
Quiet overnight but still eyeing some wintry weather late weekend
It will remain rather quiet overnight followed by increasing clouds Saturday. Rain chances remain low until late day Saturday, then a wintry mix looks likely for many Saturday night into Sunday.
What happened at the Tennessee State Capitol this week?
This week in Tennessee was full of controversial legislation, bizarre committee moments and Governor Bill Lee's annual address.
Scattered rain today with a wintry mix for the higher elevations
Rain for many today with a rain/snow mix for the higher elevations.
Tennessee pharmacies swing back after middlemen say prescription prices will go up for consumers
After News 2 ran a story last week about the issue, several local pharmacies reached out and wanted to respond.
30-year cold case: Investigators still seeking info on Iowa college student’s murder
Authorities haven't given up on finding a suspect or information that would lead to an arrest — anything that would would give Tammy Zywicki's family some closure.
State of the State, State of the Union addresses | Tennessee This Week
State of the State, State of the Union addresses
Snow covers Newfound Gap Road in the Smokies
SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather shows some rain and mixtures, an area in the Great Smoky Mountains has shown a little over an inch of snow. Newfound Gap Road's webcam shows the area covered with snow. WATE 6 Storm Team reported cold temperatures in the...
Here are the bills filed that would make changes to election and campaign finance laws in Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers have several bills that deal with elections and campaign finance rules they will discuss this session.
Volunteers remove 250-pound couch dumped in Smoky Mountain creek
Volunteers removed a couch that appeared to have been dumped half a mile up Abrams Creek, near Chilhowee Lake.
Bodycam footage released from NewsNation reporter’s arrest, case turned over to AG’s office
Body camera footage obtained by NewsNation shows the moments leading up to the arrest of a NewsNation reporter.
Another Tesla driver seen on video napping behind the wheel
For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver has been captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway.
