ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on 2/12

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 2/12

Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday

The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday. The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. 10 a.m. Newscast, February 11, 2023. 10...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday

Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies. Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday. Periods of rain are expected overnight...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Mostly cloudy and mild today with a slim shower chance

Mostly cloudy and mild today with a slim shower chance. Slim shower chance today with a rain/snow mix late tonight. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Quiet overnight but still eyeing some wintry weather late weekend

It will remain rather quiet overnight followed by increasing clouds Saturday. Rain chances remain low until late day Saturday, then a wintry mix looks likely for many Saturday night into Sunday. Quiet overnight but still eyeing some wintry weather …. It will remain rather quiet overnight followed by increasing clouds...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Snow covers Newfound Gap Road in the Smokies

SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather shows some rain and mixtures, an area in the Great Smoky Mountains has shown a little over an inch of snow. Newfound Gap Road’s webcam shows the area covered with snow. WATE 6 Storm Team reported cold temperatures in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy