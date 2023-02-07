ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandweekend.com

‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Godmother of Soul” is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in May. The event center announced on its Facebook page Friday, February 10 that tickets to see Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy