Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartlandweekend.com
‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Godmother of Soul” is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in May. The event center announced on its Facebook page Friday, February 10 that tickets to see Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.
heartlandweekend.com
‘Fries with a Firefighter’ event to raise money for West Frankfort Fire Dept.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Fries with a Firefighter” event will raise money for the West Frankfort Fire Department. Hosted at the West Frankfort McDonald’s, the event will be Thursday, February 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say 100 percent of cookie sales and...
Comments / 0