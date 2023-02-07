ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies fall to Gauchos, 84-74

Davis, Calif. — A chippy battle Saturday night, saw the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team drop their road game to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos by a score of 84-74. UC Davis moves to 14-11 overall, and 7-6 in Big West Play. A rough road trip that saw the Aggies drop both of their contests this week, frustrations seemed to reach a tipping point tonight against the Gauchos with a skirmish breaking out late, resulting in an ejections on both sides, as UC Davis had to see their starting point guard get the call for an early exit.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Suffer First Setback of 2023 Season

DAVIS, Calif. --The UC Davis Aggies dropped their first contest of 2023, falling to Rutgers, 5-1, Saturday afternoon at La Rue Field. After the day, the Aggies move to 3-1 on the young season. Junior Kenedi Brown (1-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

UC Davis Notches Win on First Day of Aggie Invite

DAVIS, Calif. –After eight straight contests on the road, UC Davis greeted its homes fans with a win at Schaal Aquatics Center, picking up the 9-7 victory over No. 19 San Jose State to open the Aggie Invite. UC Davis (4-6) fell in the first match of the day...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

UC Davis Set to Host Aggie Invite

DAVIS, Calif. – After opening with eight straight games on the road, UC Davis women's water polo will return to Schaal Aquatics Center to host the Aggie Invite. The Aggies will play four matches, with two on each day of the event. A pair of rematches will take place on Saturday afternoon, with UC Davis looking to avenge an early-season loss to California before taking on San Jose State in the night cap, hoping to make it two straight victories against the Spartans.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Walk it Off Twice in Pair of Victories Friday

DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis softball team claimed two victories in dramatic fashion, downing Seattle and Pacific by identical scores of 2-1, Friday at the NorCal Kickoff held at La Rue Field. After the day, the Aggies improve to 3-0 on the young season. GAME 1. Junior Taylor...
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy