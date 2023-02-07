Davis, Calif. — A chippy battle Saturday night, saw the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team drop their road game to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos by a score of 84-74. UC Davis moves to 14-11 overall, and 7-6 in Big West Play. A rough road trip that saw the Aggies drop both of their contests this week, frustrations seemed to reach a tipping point tonight against the Gauchos with a skirmish breaking out late, resulting in an ejections on both sides, as UC Davis had to see their starting point guard get the call for an early exit.

