Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
OnlyInYourState
Bay Staters Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This East Coast-Style Sub Shop
Bay Staters love great cuisine, and we are fortunate to have a vast selection of incredible restaurants. Whether it’s pizza or pasta, seafood or Thai food, the quality of our food is top-notch. That accolade can also be extended to sandwiches. For some of the best and the biggest sandwiches in Massachusetts, Al’s South Street Cafe can’t be beat.
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store In New Hampshire Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
It can be safely agreed upon that too much sugar isn’t a good thing. But sometimes a little bit of sugar is a great thing! For those with a sweet tooth out there, this spectacular candy shop in Dover, New Hampshire is a place to put on your bucket list.
winthroptranscript.com
Town of Winthrop: Auctioning Off Two Used Fire Trucks; Proceeds To Help Local Community
Have you ever wanted to own your own fire truck? Well, you’re in luck! The Town of Winthrop is currently auctioning off two used fire trucks — a 1996 Pierce Dash – Tilt Cab Fire Pumper and a 1989 GMC Model TC7D04 E-One (used as a Rescue 1). Both of the fire trucks are perfect for road construction companies or for use in a small fire department. These online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com and end on Monday, February 13.
Here’s where to find heart-shaped pizzas in Mass. for Valentine’s Day
Nothing says love like carbs. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are a handful of pizza places in Massachusetts that are turning their classic pies into hearts. Here’s where you and that special someone can find a heart-shaped pizza to indulge in this Valentine’s Day. Editor’s note: Did...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
fallriverreporter.com
Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union
An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
'Unlikely to find any New England peaches this year,' farm says
AMESBURY - The regional peach crop may have been lost during the record-breaking cold snap last weekend.Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury said they believe they lost their entire 2023 peach crop in the harsh cold of last Saturday, when temperatures dropped to 14 degrees below zero in the orchards."Sadly, it appears we have lost our peach crop for the season," the farm posted to Facebook. "Friends from farms across the region are seeing the same; so it seems unlikely to find any New England peaches this year."Cider Hill said it is testing peach buds in a heated greenhouse and will likely know the ultimate fate of the crop in April. "The good news is that, as farmers, we understand this is part of the process; we will be ok and adjust!" the farm said.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
WMUR.com
2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close
AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
NECN
GE to Move Boston Office to This Downtown Tower
General Electric Co. will move its headquarters office to Boston’s One Financial Center, leaving behind the Fort Point building that former CEO Jeff Immelt had chosen to be its home following the company’s move from Connecticut. GE will take just under 30,000 feet on the 37th floor of...
Boston Globe
11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.
Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
country1025.com
It’s Pizza Day! Here’s Where To Get Deals Around Boston
Everybody loves pizza. Everybody loves a deal. So today is a win/win! Happy National Pizza Day. What better way to celebrate then to grab a friend, or your family and share the gift of bread, tomatoe sauce and cheese while enjoying some discounts. These spots offering deals range from the iconic to national chains and the neighborhood. Thanks to CBS Boston for doing the tasty research.
universalhub.com
Guy wanted for beating up somebody in the Fenway badly enough to put him in the hospital
Boston Police they're looking for a guy they say beat another man up, sending the victim to the hospital with serious injuries around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the area of Game On at Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. If Mr. Backward Cap looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-343-4683 or...
