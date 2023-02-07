ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

2023 Georgia football schedule with game-by-game predictions

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hmcpb_0kflakgJ00

The Georgia Bulldogs have won 33 of their last 34 games. Included in that are two national championship wins and an SEC title.

After losing 15 players to the NFL draft following the 2021 national title win, Georgia was not expected to repeat as national champs in 2022. But Kirby Smart and the Dawgs did not miss a beat, going 15-0 and closing the season with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship.

So, Georgia has won back-to-back titles. Can it three-peat? The 2023 schedule is favorable, so I’m going to go ahead and say, yes, yes it can.

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule with game-by-game predictions…

Sept. 2: UT-Martin (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxRMd_0kflakgJ00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Georgia will cruise from the start. I expect to see Carson Beck as the starting quarterback, but we’ll see Brock Vandagriff as well.

Final score: Georgia, 55-7

Record: 1-0

Sept. 9: Ball State (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0allyu_0kflakgJ00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Another blowout here.

Final score: Georgia, 49-0

Record: 2-0

Sept. 16: South Carolina (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Es0fm_0kflakgJ00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: The Gamecocks will come into this game thinking they have a chance. Spencer Rattler is back and South Carolina, in Year 2 under Shane Beamer, took a huge step forward in 2022. The Gamecocks might even be ranked if they beat UNC in the season-opener. But Georgia will dominate from the start in its first SEC game of the year.

Final score: Georgia, 45-13

Record: 3-0

Sept. 23: UAB (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYUzE_0kflakgJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: This really is the easiest start to a football schedule I’ve seen Georgia have in a long time. Another blowout.

Final score: Georgia, 42-10

Record: 4-0

Sept. 30: at Auburn (Auburn, Alabama)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBtjE_0kflakgJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: This will be Georgia’s first road game. And it will be against an Auburn team that should be pretty bad again in 2023. Auburn could very well be 2-2 already. Maybe Beck is a little rattled by the noise early, but Georgia runs away with it.

Final score: Georgia, 38-10

Record: 5-0

Oct. 7: Kentucky (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKgYQ_0kflakgJ00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Back to Athens for a game against the Wildcats. This will be another low scoring affair between the SEC East foes. Expect Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to carry the load.

Final score: Georgia, 20-7

Record: 6-0

Oct. 14: at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tennessee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdFbp_0kflakgJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: I really wish I had more exciting predictions to bring you all. But this is another blowout.

Final score: Georgia, 48-0

Record: 7-0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319p08_0kflakgJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aibGd_0kflakgJ00
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

What will happen: Is Wisconsin quarterback transfer Graham Mertz going to save the Florida football program? Based off his production with the Badgers, I’m going to assume the answer is no. Florida will have a talented backfield, though. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne are returning to Gainesville. But Florida’s not winning this game, and Georgia will not let it be close either.

Final score: Georgia, 34-10

Record: 8-0

Nov. 4: Missouri (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0Nev_0kflakgJ00
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

What will happen: Missouri actually gave Georgia’s its biggest scare of the regular season in 2022. That was a road game for the Dawgs in which nothing was clicking, though. Don’t expect the same thing in 2023.

Final score: Georgia, 41-17

Record: 9-0

Nov. 11: Ole Miss (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034oaG_0kflakgJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: To be honest, I’m really happy this game is in Athens. Because if this were in Oxford, I may have considered this to be a loss. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is back, and so is running back Quinshon Judkins, who had 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Georgia will have its hands full with the Rebels, but will pull away in the second half.

Final score: Georgia, 37-20

Record: 10-0

Nov. 18: at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tennessee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TK4sj_0kflakgJ00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

What will happen: This is probably Georgia’s toughest game next season. On the road at

is always tough. Tennessee loses Hendon Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt, but will have Joe Milton at quarterback. Milton looked good in 2022 when he took over for the injured Hooker. Running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small are playmakers as well. This will not be easy, but it will not be as difficult as many will think.

Final score: Georgia, 40-21

Record: 11-0

Nov. 25: Georgia Tech (Athens, Georgia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UufXO_0kflakgJ00
Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Blowout as always. On to the SEC Championship game.

Final score: Georgia, 38-3

Record: 12-0

Dec. 2: Alabama (SEC Championship game)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvbvn_0kflakgJ00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Remember when David Pollack said Georgia is now the king of college football while sitting right next to Nick Saban? I’m sure Saban remembers. He’s tired of hearing about Georgia, and I predict his Crimson Tide will come into this game undefeated and with a chip on their shoulders. Give me Alabama over the Dawgs here. But they’ll meet again.

Final score: Alabama, 34-27

Record: 12-1

Comments / 6

MAP55
2d ago

Alabama will always be picked to win regardless who they play. No way they can beat the Dawgs!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia bulldogs news: RaRa Thomas update, major 2024 target trending to Dawgs, more

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

RaRa Thomas shares update on his status following offseason arrest

There has been no official update regarding the status of Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas following his arrest in January. But it would seem the Mississippi State transfer is indeed still with the team. Thomas posted a picture of himself in the Georgia locker room at his locker on his...
ATHENS, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
ATHENS, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Weekend Road Trips From Atlanta Georgia

The little town of Dahlonega, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a lot to offer visitors. It's home to some of the best wineries in Georgia, stunning waterfalls, a thriving agricultural industry, and a history that dates back to the gold rush in 1828. It's a...
ATLANTA, GA
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night. Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos. At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses. There were...
KENNESAW, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy