2023 Georgia football schedule with game-by-game predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs have won 33 of their last 34 games. Included in that are two national championship wins and an SEC title.

After losing 15 players to the NFL draft following the 2021 national title win, Georgia was not expected to repeat as national champs in 2022. But Kirby Smart and the Dawgs did not miss a beat, going 15-0 and closing the season with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship.

So, Georgia has won back-to-back titles. Can it three-peat? The 2023 schedule is favorable, so I’m going to go ahead and say, yes, yes it can.

Georgia’s 2023 football schedule with game-by-game predictions…

Sept. 2: UT-Martin (Athens, Georgia)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Georgia will cruise from the start. I expect to see Carson Beck as the starting quarterback, but we’ll see Brock Vandagriff as well.

Final score: Georgia, 55-7

Record: 1-0

Sept. 9: Ball State (Athens, Georgia)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Another blowout here.

Final score: Georgia, 49-0

Record: 2-0

Sept. 16: South Carolina (Athens, Georgia)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: The Gamecocks will come into this game thinking they have a chance. Spencer Rattler is back and South Carolina, in Year 2 under Shane Beamer, took a huge step forward in 2022. The Gamecocks might even be ranked if they beat UNC in the season-opener. But Georgia will dominate from the start in its first SEC game of the year.

Final score: Georgia, 45-13

Record: 3-0

Sept. 23: UAB (Athens, Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: This really is the easiest start to a football schedule I’ve seen Georgia have in a long time. Another blowout.

Final score: Georgia, 42-10

Record: 4-0

Sept. 30: at Auburn (Auburn, Alabama)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: This will be Georgia’s first road game. And it will be against an Auburn team that should be pretty bad again in 2023. Auburn could very well be 2-2 already. Maybe Beck is a little rattled by the noise early, but Georgia runs away with it.

Final score: Georgia, 38-10

Record: 5-0

Oct. 7: Kentucky (Athens, Georgia)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Back to Athens for a game against the Wildcats. This will be another low scoring affair between the SEC East foes. Expect Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards to carry the load.

Final score: Georgia, 20-7

Record: 6-0

Oct. 14: at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tennessee)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: I really wish I had more exciting predictions to bring you all. But this is another blowout.

Final score: Georgia, 48-0

Record: 7-0

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 28: Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

What will happen: Is Wisconsin quarterback transfer Graham Mertz going to save the Florida football program? Based off his production with the Badgers, I’m going to assume the answer is no. Florida will have a talented backfield, though. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne are returning to Gainesville. But Florida’s not winning this game, and Georgia will not let it be close either.

Final score: Georgia, 34-10

Record: 8-0

Nov. 4: Missouri (Athens, Georgia)

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

What will happen: Missouri actually gave Georgia’s its biggest scare of the regular season in 2022. That was a road game for the Dawgs in which nothing was clicking, though. Don’t expect the same thing in 2023.

Final score: Georgia, 41-17

Record: 9-0

Nov. 11: Ole Miss (Athens, Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: To be honest, I’m really happy this game is in Athens. Because if this were in Oxford, I may have considered this to be a loss. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is back, and so is running back Quinshon Judkins, who had 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Georgia will have its hands full with the Rebels, but will pull away in the second half.

Final score: Georgia, 37-20

Record: 10-0

Nov. 18: at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

What will happen: This is probably Georgia’s toughest game next season. On the road at

is always tough. Tennessee loses Hendon Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt, but will have Joe Milton at quarterback. Milton looked good in 2022 when he took over for the injured Hooker. Running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small are playmakers as well. This will not be easy, but it will not be as difficult as many will think.

Final score: Georgia, 40-21

Record: 11-0

Nov. 25: Georgia Tech (Athens, Georgia)

Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Blowout as always. On to the SEC Championship game.

Final score: Georgia, 38-3

Record: 12-0

Dec. 2: Alabama (SEC Championship game)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

What will happen: Remember when David Pollack said Georgia is now the king of college football while sitting right next to Nick Saban? I’m sure Saban remembers. He’s tired of hearing about Georgia, and I predict his Crimson Tide will come into this game undefeated and with a chip on their shoulders. Give me Alabama over the Dawgs here. But they’ll meet again.

Final score: Alabama, 34-27

Record: 12-1