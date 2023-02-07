Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
Prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that a former “Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades should remain in custody because he was “grooming young children” to replace his older wives when he was arrested last week. The new details in the criminal case against Nathan Chasing Horse, who played young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, were revealed in a packed North Las Vegas courtroom...
Sheriff Kevin McMahill delivers 2023 State of the Department address
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill will deliver the State of the Department address on Wednesday morning.
bouldercityreview.com
Council to consider annexation of Eldorado Valley land
The City Council intends to begin the process for the possible annexation of a large tract of land just west of the current city limits during its meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The land, which is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, is in the Eldorado Valley and sits between...
knpr
There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more
A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
After 2017 shooting devastated her district, Titus emerges as gun control champion
More than five years have passed since the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, but Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) still carries the memory of entering the police station in the middle of the night and witnessing the devastation. The post After 2017 shooting devastated her district, Titus emerges as gun control champion appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
VIDEO: Vehicle fire on US 95 flyover in Spaghetti Bowl
VIDEO: Vehicle fire on US 95 flyover in Spaghetti Bowl
8newsnow.com
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
bouldercityreview.com
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
pvtimes.com
Ex-lawyer who bilked clients now accused of stealing from Tonopah High rodeo club
A woman suspected of stealing from a high school rodeo club’s bank account in Nye County is a disbarred former Las Vegas attorney who did prison time for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former clients. Jeanne Metzger was arrested Feb. 2 and released on bail the next...
This is the plan to clean up Las Vegas homeless encampments, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas say homeless encampments are becoming a problem. “They clean it all out – a couple of days later, they’re all back,” said Lindsey, a resident at the Cottonwood Creek Apartment Complex on Desert Inn Road. “They don’t go far because they don’t have […]
news3lv.com
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
8newsnow.com
Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
Las Vegas woman indicted on charges of preparing false income tax returns
A Las Vegas woman is charged with 31 counts of assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns, according to an indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury.
Fox5 KVVU
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Muay Thai fighter who died after an attack last week in North Las Vegas is being remembered by a local kickboxing school. Anthony Castrejon died in the hospital after taking a blow to the head from a pipe in North Las Vegas. Members who...
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
Fox5 KVVU
Meet the Clark County prosecutors in charge of putting the most violent killers behind bars
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time, the Clark County District Attorney’s homicide team sits down with a Las Vegas news outlet. FOX5 asked them something many of you have asked us and their answer may leave you cold. “You know, one of the complaints I hear...
8newsnow.com
Sheriff frustrated with no bail release of serial bank robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressed his displeasure with the recent jail release of an alleged serial bank robber who, along with an accomplice, is accused of either robbing or attempting to rob nine Las Vegas and Henderson banks in a 20-day period. “I learned...
Classic car repair program aims to assist drivers across Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classic car plate registration changes have many drivers frustrated on what to do, especially if there is a need to fix a car or a car cannot pass a smog test. “The intent of the classic vehicle plates was never to enable people to avoid a smog check, it’s about clean […]
Comments / 0