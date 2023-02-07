ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

The Denver Gazette

Prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that a former “Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades should remain in custody because he was “grooming young children” to replace his older wives when he was arrested last week. The new details in the criminal case against Nathan Chasing Horse, who played young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, were revealed in a packed North Las Vegas courtroom...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Council to consider annexation of Eldorado Valley land

The City Council intends to begin the process for the possible annexation of a large tract of land just west of the current city limits during its meeting scheduled for Tuesday. The land, which is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, is in the Eldorado Valley and sits between...
BOULDER CITY, NV
knpr

There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more

A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals

Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV

