Saint Croix County, WI

WTIP

North Shore DNR officials share favorite winter fish recipes

In the late 1980s, Minnesota conservation officers, formerly widely known as game wardens, came together to share their favorite tried and true fish, wild game, soup, waterfowl, and wild rice recipes. The recipes were compiled by the Minnesota Conservation Officers Association and published in the Minnesota Game Wardens’ Cookbook in 1989.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND OF LAKE SUPERIOR CHIPPEWA INDIANS February 9, 2023

How much is Tribe asking for? Some think it's $10 million while others think it's $20 million. It’s important people understand what the Tribe offered 10 years ago. It’s equally important people understand easements are a common practice granting permission to use another person’s land. What’s uncommon, yet increasingly expected over the last 10 years of negotiating with the Town of Lac du Flambeau and Title Companies, is their refusal to agree to fairly standard easement arrangements, and what appears to be the Town and Title Companies not being straight with the individual property owners. The Town and Title Companies want the Tribe to give them ‘right of way’ access forever. Essentially, they are asking us to give up our land. We have given up millions of acres of land over generations. We now live on a 12-by-12 square mile piece of land known as a Reservation. This is all we have left.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities

Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
106.9 KROC

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
PRESCOTT, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Homestead affidavit cards mailed out

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota House Passes Free Meals For All Students

School lunch is critical to a student's health, well-being, and ability to learn. Now the Minnesota House has voted to make meals available to all students at no cost. On Thursday the Minnesota House voted 70-58 along party lines to spend around $200 million a year to make school breakfasts and lunches available to all students at no charge.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
SAGINAW, MN

