WTIP
North Shore DNR officials share favorite winter fish recipes
In the late 1980s, Minnesota conservation officers, formerly widely known as game wardens, came together to share their favorite tried and true fish, wild game, soup, waterfowl, and wild rice recipes. The recipes were compiled by the Minnesota Conservation Officers Association and published in the Minnesota Game Wardens’ Cookbook in 1989.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
WJFW-TV
PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND OF LAKE SUPERIOR CHIPPEWA INDIANS February 9, 2023
How much is Tribe asking for? Some think it's $10 million while others think it's $20 million. It’s important people understand what the Tribe offered 10 years ago. It’s equally important people understand easements are a common practice granting permission to use another person’s land. What’s uncommon, yet increasingly expected over the last 10 years of negotiating with the Town of Lac du Flambeau and Title Companies, is their refusal to agree to fairly standard easement arrangements, and what appears to be the Town and Title Companies not being straight with the individual property owners. The Town and Title Companies want the Tribe to give them ‘right of way’ access forever. Essentially, they are asking us to give up our land. We have given up millions of acres of land over generations. We now live on a 12-by-12 square mile piece of land known as a Reservation. This is all we have left.
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Gov. Tim Walz, the Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing assisted bringing down the latest unidentified object to enter North American airspace. The object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday, it was the third object to be shot down in the past...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
lptv.org
Safety Officials Say Number of “Sextortion” Threats to Youth Growing in MN
State safety officials say they are seeing an increase in the number of child financial “sextortion” incidents in Minnesota. The crimes involve victims being targeted on the internet and being tricked into giving illicit images of themselves to suspects who then blackmail them. “The crime always follows the...
Walz: MN National Guard Airmen shot down object over Lake Huron
DULUTH, Minn. — Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing were responsible for shooting down a flying object over Lake Huron on Sunday, according to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The airmen took off from Madison, WI and were working on a federal mission, according to the Governor.
Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities
Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
kfgo.com
St. Paul rollover crash leaves two teens dead and two in the hospital
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – At least two teenagers are dead after a crash in St. Paul late Friday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 16-year-old boy was driving the car at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 shortly after 11 p.m. when the car veered off the road.
Large discount retail chain opens new Minnesota store
A large discount retail store recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the discount retailer Big Lots! celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Minnesota store location in Albert Lea, according to local reports.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
wpr.org
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. "We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash
ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
northernnewsnow.com
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
Minnesota House Passes Free Meals For All Students
School lunch is critical to a student's health, well-being, and ability to learn. Now the Minnesota House has voted to make meals available to all students at no cost. On Thursday the Minnesota House voted 70-58 along party lines to spend around $200 million a year to make school breakfasts and lunches available to all students at no charge.
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
