Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
UnitedHealthcare, Temple Health split after Medicaid contract impasse

UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid managed care plan is out of network with Philadelphia-based Temple Health after the two sides were unable to reach a new contract by Feb. 1. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson confirmed the split to Becker's. The spokesperson said in a statement the cost of care at Temple is "significantly higher than peer hospitals participating in our UnitedHealthcare Community Plan network in the Philadelphia area, yet the health system demanded additional price hikes that are not affordable or sustainable."
Germantown Town Hall project has a potential developer, but no timeline for completion

New details have emerged about a nascent proposal to redevelop Germantown Town Hall. But the vacant building’s future is far from secure. During a virtual community meeting held this week, developer Anthony Fullard said the “complex” project would be completed in two phases — if the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation ultimately selects his company to purchase it, a decision that currently has no timeline.
Find out which Philly-area artist matches with your Temple school or college choice

Philadelphia is iconic for many reasons—the Liberty Bell, Rocky, cheesesteaks, its winning professional sports teams and Temple, of course. The university represents what the City of Brotherly Love is all about: passion, grit, diversity, freedom, innovation and opportunity. We also see these values across Philly’s lively music scene, another trademark of the city. The numerous acclaimed artists who call our city home encompass eclectic genres and span decades, much like Temple is made up of a broad array of educational options to inspire our students and meet their various needs and interests.
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Information for Homeowners When Construction Starts Next Door

Information for homeowners when new construction begins next door. In neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia, residents’ homes are being affected by nearby demolition, renovation, and construction. A new city law provides new rights and information to residents about adjacent for permit applications after January 1, 2023. Below are frequently asked questions...
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
