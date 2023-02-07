ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KROC News

Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior

A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan

February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan

UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear

Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mysuncoast.com

A robust cold front moving east will soon bring a Suncoast cool down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A severe weather outbreak is possible along the northern Gulf Coast today. It will include the possibility of damaging winds, tornadoes, and possibly hail as strong storms develop and move through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The energy associated with this system will lift off toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
103.3 WKFR

Why People Hate Michigan Drivers

Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
MICHIGAN STATE

