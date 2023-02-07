Read full article on original website
Vegas Has a New Speakeasy Hidden in a Donut Shop at Aria
The secret's out. Easy's is now mixing craft cocktails with eye-catching presentations and live music at the Aria Resort & Casino. As the name suggests, the stylish cabaret lounge is the latest speakeasy in Las Vegas, hidden behind Easy Donuts & Coffee at the Proper Eats Food Hall, which just opened in December. Easy's aims to be an alternative for those who appreciate Las Vegas nightlife but enjoy it even more without the crowds and chaos of Sin City's nightclub scene.
Southwest Is Adding Over 20 New & Restored Nonstop Routes for 2023 Travel
If making it easier to get a Companion Pass wasn't enough, Southwest is ready to elevate your travel experience with yet another piece of good news. As part of its latest schedule arrangements, the airline is adding five new nonstop routes, and it is also restoring 16 routes that had been “dormant” mainly due to the pandemic.
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
You Can Snag a Roundtrip Flight to Florida for as Low as $72 Right Now
Thanks to Punxsutawney Phil and AccuWeather, those of us in colder parts of the country already know that warm weather is still a faraway reality, but we now have the perfect excuse to spend the last weeks of winter surrounded by palm trees and high temperatures. The Points Guy and...
The Well Will Open Its First Residential Location in Miami in December 2024
Wellness destination The Well on Thursday said that it will open its first residential outpost in Bay Harbor Islands, Miami, in December 2024 in collaboration with Terra, a Miami-based real estate development company. The announcement follows the recent opening of The Well’s fourth location and second collaboration with Auberge at its Chileno Bay resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Well, which has outposts in Flatiron, New York City; Washington, Connecticut; Los Cabos, Mexico, and Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica, has nine new locations in the pipeline including this multiuse concept. This follows a 158 percent year-over-year growth for the brand. More from WWDMiss...
Priceline Is Hiding $5 Million Worth of Travel Deals in Its Super Bowl Ads
Priceline’s pre-game Super Bowl commercial set to air this Sunday, February 12, won't just be about entertainment. The ad will also be the first of several revealing travel deals valuing over $5 million that you can take advantage of on Priceline. At kickoff, the first ad will go live...
The Restaurateur Behind Pijja Palace Wants You to Eat Real Food While You Watch the Game
Restaurateur Avish Naran can’t stand bad sports bar food: “If I’m going to eat a bunch of calorie-driven bullshit, I’d rather have it be artfully done, with some care put into it,” he says. So he opened his own—Pijja Palace, the Indian-influenced sports bar on the Silver Lake/Echo Park border that has earned high praise on both the local and national levels.
You Can Win a Free $20,000 International Trip Just by Watching the Super Bowl
Recruit some friends with good hearing, sit back on the couch, and tune in the Super Bowl this Sunday. That's literally all you have to do for a chance at winning a free trip anywhere in the world. Fitness club company Anytime Fitness is giving away a trip valued at...
Hilton CEO Has Very Bad News for Your Vacation or Business Trip
The hotel chain is also prepping an "unsexy" but potentially popular new product.
Four Seasons Just Launched Epic New Luxury Vehicle Tours of the Swiss Alps & Napa
If you were listening to Charli XCX's "Vroom Vroom" and were like "let's ride" these new Four Seasons tours were practically made for you. The luxury hospitality company is offering two new itineraries for its Four Seasons Drive Experience, which is exactly as bougie as it sounds. The trips will allow guests to navigate their own luxury vehicles while coasting through the Alps or Napa Valley.
