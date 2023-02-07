ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Ore. man allegedly breaks into car dealership, steals Jeep, drives through door before police chase

truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
COOS BAY, Ore. (TCD) -- Police arrested at 45-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a car dealership, stole a car, and sped off before engaging in a brief chase with police before they ended it.

According to the Coos Bay Police Department, on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:31 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the Graham Bay Area Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Dealership on the 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard. Police arrived and reportedly found Aaron Bruce Howley inside the dealership "attempting to steal a vehicle."

Then, officers saw him in a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer accelerating through the closed bay doors.

Surveillance video obtained by KOIN-TV shows the Jeep careening through the door and driving away with a large piece of wood from the door still attached to the front of the car.

Coos Bay Police said officers began a pursuit, but "later discontinued the pursuit, due to public safety concerns."

Police eventually located Howley and the vehicle and arrested him.

Howley is currently being held at the Coos County Jail.

Related
kqennewsradio.com

ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, FOLLOWING BURGLARY INVESTIGATION IN THE GLENDALE AREA

One person was jailed, one was cited, following a burglary investigation in the 700 block of Quines Creek Road in the Glendale area Tuesday evening. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 p.m. 45-year old Leslie Mowdy was arrested after a tent trailer that he claimed he purchased for $50, returned as having been stolen in Medford in 2021. Mowdy was charged with first-degree theft by receiving, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. He was released early Thursday. The trailer was towed away.
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION

Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kpic

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ELKTON INCIDENT

Two people were jailed following a disturbance in Elkton Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 9:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the 800 block of Azalea Drive. An investigation determined that a woman had pepper sprayed and punched a man in the face, leaving injuries. The woman claimed that the man elbowed her in the face. Both people wanted to press charges against the other. The man had allegedly threated another person at the address, with whom he had a no contact release agreement with.
ELKTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP

A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Coos County Sheriff's Office seeking tips on stolen 'sand buggy'

Early Friday evening, at 4:00 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen sand buggy and its utility trailer. The sand buggy is described as a 1969 VW, Meyers Manx Buggy, with roll cage and paddle tires. The buggy is described as 'Barney Purple.' The trailer is said to be an 8x10 utility trailer, colored as a black metal, with wood deck and metal siding.
COOS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
beachconnection.net

Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov

(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
COOS BAY, OR
