Ore. man allegedly breaks into car dealership, steals Jeep, drives through door before police chase

COOS BAY, Ore. (TCD) -- Police arrested at 45-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a car dealership, stole a car, and sped off before engaging in a brief chase with police before they ended it.

According to the Coos Bay Police Department, on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:31 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at the Graham Bay Area Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Dealership on the 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard. Police arrived and reportedly found Aaron Bruce Howley inside the dealership "attempting to steal a vehicle."

Then, officers saw him in a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer accelerating through the closed bay doors.

Surveillance video obtained by KOIN-TV shows the Jeep careening through the door and driving away with a large piece of wood from the door still attached to the front of the car.

Coos Bay Police said officers began a pursuit, but "later discontinued the pursuit, due to public safety concerns."

Police eventually located Howley and the vehicle and arrested him.

Howley is currently being held at the Coos County Jail.

