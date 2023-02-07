Read full article on original website
Pam Grier struggled making Jackie Brown for one particular reason
Jackie Brown is a bona fide ‘90s movie classic and one of Quentin Tarantino’s best movies. It’s a gripping crime thriller movie that brings together some incredible performances from its ensemble cast, but for Pam Grier the project was a struggle and here’s why. Grier stars...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Harrison Ford had to listen to Indiana Jones theme during colonoscopy
Harrison Ford is a living legend. Whether it’s from his time as Han Solo in the Star Wars movies, Rick Deckard in science fiction movie Blade Runner, or as the adventuring archaeologist in the Indiana Jones movies, Ford is recognised and celebrated across the globe as one of the premiere movie stars.
Al Pacino knows the perfect actor to replace him in Heat 2
As well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Godfather at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, Al Pacino was also celebrating the 25th anniversary of Michael Mann’s thriller movie Heat. Admittedly, the celebration is two years late, after being delayed due to the pandemic. Mann is commemorating the anniversary...
Keanu Reeves kept the best prop from The Matrix
One of the best parts of being an actor (or so I’ve heard) is being able to use super-cool props and costumes. The fact that actors don’t get to actually keep this stuff sounds awful, but sometimes — to quote the musical Matilda — they’re a little bit naughty and keep souvenirs anyway.
The best Chris Hemsworth movies of all time
What are the best Chris Hemsworth movies? The Australian actor’s big screen career could hardly have kicked off in a more stylish fashion, taking on the small but crucial role of George Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek franchise. Since then, Chris Hemsworth has risen to the very top of Hollywood’s ranks, most notably thanks to his role as Thor in the MCU.
Star Wars Revenge of the Sith’s ending was originally even darker
No matter what you feel about the prequel Star Wars movies, every fan of a galaxy far far away can agree that the fight scene between Star Wars characters Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith is iconic.
We have Steven Soderbergh to thank for the best MCU movie
We have Steven Soderbergh for some of the best movies of the last 30 years. Out of Sight, Logan Lucky, and Ocean’s Eleven are just three of the great thriller movies he’s made so far. Besides his own work, we can also thank him for one of the best Marvel movies, too.
Why Stephen King never cashed his Shawshank Redemption royalty cheque
The Shawshank Redemption, which was adapted from a Stephen King novella, is the definition of a sleeper hit. When first released, it was met with a lukewarm reception and bombed at the box office. It also didn’t win a single award at the Oscars. However, it has since become increasingly beloved by people watching it on video or television, and now regularly tops lists of the best movies of all time.
Liam Neeson got stabbed by Tim Roth making this drama movie
Liam Neeson, the star of hit action movies such as Taken and The A-Team, is no stranger to on-set stunts. However, sometimes accidents happen, and very real injuries occur. This was the case during the ‘90s movie Rob Roy, where Neeson’s co-star Tim Roth stabbed him with a sword while filming.
Michael Keaton almost wasn’t Vulture, and his replacement was perfect
When it comes to Spider-Man villains, Michael Keaton’s portrayal as Vulture in the 2017 Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the best. However, Keaton wasn’t always locked down for the role. During an interview with Comicbook.com, John Leguizamo revealed how he was offered the role of Vulture before Keaton was signed on.
Brendan Fraser almost played Superman, but doesn’t regret missing out
Brendan Fraser is one of the most talented stars in Hollywood and is currently enjoying praise in his Oscar 2023 nomination for his performance in The Whale. However, long before his recent acclaim for drama movies, it turns out that the star was up for a part in a 2000s DC movie, playing none other than Superman.
Is Magic Mike based on a true story?
Is Magic Mike based on a true story? Over the course of three thriller movies (and counting), we’ve follow Mike Lane’s ups and downs as he endeavours to leaving dancing behind and forge a new life. Along the way, he’s made plenty of friends, and some enemies, in...
Zack Snyder isn’t interested in DC movies return, says James Gunn
The DCEU is gone, and James Gunn is assembling the new DCU, with a ten project plan called Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. With this new direction, there is no room for Zack Snyder to continue his work in the superhero movie world, but the filmmaker doesn’t actually want to anyway.
Michael Douglas wants to do more Marvel movies, on one condition
Marvel movies have become so all-encompassing that soon every single Hollywood actor will have been in one. One of the more remarkable aspects of the ever-expanding franchise is how many respected veteran actors have become involved – they’ve even managed to bag Harrison Ford. Other MCU actors in...
Forrest Gump 2 nearly happened, and it sounds dreadful
Forrest Gump is one of the first things people think of when they think of 90s movies. It was a big hit at the time, making almost $680 million – which would be virtually unheard of for a non-franchise gentle comedy drama movie today. And if a movie is that successful nowadays, thoughts immediately turn to an inevitable sequel. Unsurprisingly, this was something that Paramount apparently briefly entertained regarding Gump some time after the release of the hit Tom Hanks movie.
Mark Wahlberg still can’t explain what The Happening is about
M Night Shyamalan movies usually go one of two ways; they’re either brilliant and tense horror movies with superb plot twists, or they’re some of the worst movies you’re likely to see. The 2008 disaster movie The Happening falls into the latter camp, and star Mark Wahlberg still doesn’t even know what it’s about.
Sorry Hollywood, but I’ve lost my appetite for Eat the Rich movies
Does being sick of ‘Eat the Rich’ content make me a bad socialist? Three major 2022 movies — two of which went on to get nominated for Academy Awards — had anti-capitalist themes. Detective movie Knives Out 2 ridiculed the absurdly rich tech bros society mistakenly pedestals; The Menu explores how elitism warps consumption culture; and the Triangle of Sadness, as a dark comedy movie, satirizes late-stage capitalism and the inequality it causes.
Uh oh, Avatar 2 might be making 3D movies trendy again
Many of us are old enough to remember the huge boom in 3D movies that was ushered in, as a result of the success of 2009’s Avatar – shudder. And the release (and success) of Avatar 2 3D in December 2022 may be threatening to reignite a new era of one of cinema’s most annoying phases.
Jonathan Majors wants Robert Downey Jr in Avengers 5
The multiverse means basically any MCU characters could appear in upcoming Marvel movies. If Patrick Stewart can reprise his X-Men character, then anything could happen. Jonathan Majors is very aware of this, and has his sights on someone for Avengers 5. During an interview with Lifehacker, Majors said he’d happily...
