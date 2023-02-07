When was the last time you had a rest? By 'rest,' I don't mean a lunch break. I want you to think beyond your afternoon kip or your half-day off. See, I feel very strongly that the term 'rest' has been overused. We use it to describe a few minutes of downtime between checking emails and attending meetings. But those are just pauses – not the kind of lengthy, mindful breaks that we all need every once in a while. I know what you're thinking. "Scott, when do you suppose I'll have time to take a proper rest? I have three kids and work full-time. It's not even in my vocabulary." To that, I'd say it's time to get creative. It's time to change your perception of what it means to rest.

5 DAYS AGO