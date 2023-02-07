Read full article on original website
How To Serve a Vite + Vue3 Page Inside a Sub-folder
Vue3 + Vite page can be served inside a sub- folder. To make this happen, you need two changes. The first one is on `vite.config.ts` or `js` and add the parameter `base: ''` The second change is inside your vue router and adding the parameter base in `createWebHistory'
Using Playwright Test for VSCode to Debug Your Code
I spend an entire article showing you how you can run or debug tests using VsCode because many times I see people that don't know how to debug, and they spend a lot of time finding the problem and fixing the test.
The New AI Model Lets You Generate Music via Text Prompt
MusicLM allows you to generate music from a text description. Let's dive right into the results... what you will hear will blow you away! Back to Mail Online home. Back to the page you came from. Follow us on Twitter @louisbouchard.
How I Built a 11,000+ GMV Website in Just a Weekend
Aims to fulfil the credit needs of young learner drivers in the UK/EU. Built a landing page on Webflow and connected that to a typeform which collected user info. On submit typeform would forward the information to an API that I built on. This API saves the user information to a MongoDB instance on Atlas. Then this information is submitted to the lending platform's API which then returns a redirect URL.
Custom Log Processor Integration – Fluentd vs Vector.dev
A custom log processor can read plain-text logs using regular expressions and combine non-obvious multiline messages. It can also verify the date/time format and log levels of logs generated by various applications written in different languages. It's time to join the trend and head where all the cool kids are and embrace the Vector engine (written in Rust)
How to Make Rough Estimates of SQL Queries
Each database runs a query through the standard process (with some deviations depending on dB implementation): Syntax parsing Semantic parsing Planning Executing. The most time-consuming part is usually executed only because the database must go to disk, get some data and send it to the client. Other parts of the process go mostly to the CPU and use some cached metadata.
Testing Angular Apps with Cypress
Cypress is an end-to-end testing framework that provides a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use platform for testing web applications. It is especially well-suited for testing Angular applications, as it supports real-time reloading, debugging, and automatic waiting, among other features. In this article, we will explore how to use Cypress to test an Angular app.
Sony Introduces a PS5 Controller for Disabled Gamers
Project Leonardo is an extremely configurable PlayStation 5 controller. It is built on over 28 years of design expertise, and the US-based AbleGamers and UK-based SpecialEffect are some of the various charities that have supported this project. The RELYNC Scooter is a cleverly designed, folding mobility scooter that can be easily carried on a train or plane.
Optimizing eCPM for Interstitial Ads in Mobile Applications
A cross-platform mobile app published on Google Play and Apple App Store. For monetization, I use fullscreen advertisement blocks from AdMob and Yandex. At the app level, I control how often I want to show the advertisement. Each interstitial ad block can be given a minimum eCPM threshold, or rely on optimization from the advertising network itself. Let's try to optimize it!
How to Determine Whether a JavaScript Object Is Empty
Defining a new object in Javascript is pretty easy - but what if you want to find out if it's empty? For example, {} is an empty object, but how do we actually test that this is the case? The easiest (and best) way to do this, is to use Object.keys().
How to Extend a KMM Shared Module With C/C++ Code
You'll learn how to embed a simple SHA-256 implementation on C-language in KMM library and use it for iOS and Android target platforms.
Handling Job Failures in Quartz with Retries
Quartz is designed to be a simple and powerful scheduling framework that is easy to use and configure. But there is no built-in feature in the Quartz framework that allows for the automatic retrying of jobs that encounter exceptions during their execution. Here we consider using Quartz in a Spring application and implement an exponential random backoff policy that reduces the number of retry attempts, prevents overloading the system, allows the system to recover slowly over time, and distributes retry attempts evenly.
Can You Write an Entire Blog Post With ChatGPT?
By Technology News Australia @technologynews.Australian technology news information writer. I have worked in the Technology industry for over 25 years.
The Hidden Catch With Using Frameworks
By Abram @abram.Envisioning new possibilities, building innovative solutions through open-source & experimentation.
Pausing vs Resting: The Life-Changing Distinction
When was the last time you had a rest? By 'rest,' I don't mean a lunch break. I want you to think beyond your afternoon kip or your half-day off. See, I feel very strongly that the term 'rest' has been overused. We use it to describe a few minutes of downtime between checking emails and attending meetings. But those are just pauses – not the kind of lengthy, mindful breaks that we all need every once in a while. I know what you're thinking. "Scott, when do you suppose I'll have time to take a proper rest? I have three kids and work full-time. It's not even in my vocabulary." To that, I'd say it's time to get creative. It's time to change your perception of what it means to rest.
Empowering Professional Developers With Low-code
Developers spend an inordinate amount of their valuable time in peripheral app development activities. With low-code platforms, developers can spend less time on mundane tasks like setup and tooling. This allows them to spend more time on custom business logic, user experience, third-party integrations, and design.
The Best Replacement Options for Oracle Commerce Cloud
Oracle Commerce Cloud is being shut down. This leaves 1,700 companies with a tough decision... where do they migrate.
How to Integrate Playwright in Your GitHub Action CI
In this post I will go through all the info you need to integrate Playwright in your CI without any problem.
UI vs UX Design: What are the Major Differences?
The term User Experience was coined in the 1990s by Don Norman, a reputed cognitive scientist and co-founder of the known Nielsen Norman Group. UX commonly deals with market research, testing, and product development, along with covering content and prototyping. UI design is designed to surround the visual and information design around the screens.
How to Use ChatGPT for Marketing
The development of neural networks can be viewed from two sides: as a challenge, and as an opportunity. With the help of a neural network, you can solve both problems, thereby reducing costs, optimizing marketing time and getting working results. Neural networks are a great tool for startups, which most often do not have marketing budgets and free hands.
