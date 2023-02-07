Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Predicting LA's Opening Day Lineup
The Dodgers start their season on March 30 against the DBacks — what will their lineup look like that evening?
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 Padres on trade block after Yu Darvish extension, and who could land them
The San Diego Padres extended starting pitcher Yu Darvish late this week. The contract extension opens up all kinds of possibilities for A.J. Preller, one of the more creative executives in baseball. Yu Darvish remains one of the more unpredictable pitchers in all of baseball. His arsenal is rumored to...
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Freddie Freeman's Son Charlie Has Chosen a New Walk Up Song for Dodgers All-Star
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman let his son Charlie choose his walkup music again, and Charlie chose a risqué Bad Bunny song.
Astros Sign Garcia To Minor League Deal
Bryan Garcia has been added to the Houston Astros family with the signing of a Minor League deal.
From Slugger to Realtor, Albert Pujols Put Two Homes on Market
Future baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is walking away from two properties months after retiring from the sport. Pujols has put his Irvine, Ca. home on the market for just under $10 million. Considered one of the best hitters in baseball history, he is also selling his Leawood, Kansas,...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Doesn't Plan On Making the Same Mistake He Did Last Year
Roberts still has expectations for Los Angeles, despite their postseason exit in 2022.
Dodgers News: Second Base is Miguel Vargas's to Lose
Dodgers manager shared his thoughts on placing the young prospect in a new position.
5 teams that could ruin Arte Moreno’s dream of keeping Shohei Ohtani
With Shohei Ohtani hitting free agency, Arte Moreno has expressed a desire to keep him in Anaheim. These five teams will have something to say about that. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno shocked the baseball world when he decided to pull the Angels off of the market after declaring that he was putting the club up for sale in August. Moreno spoke to the media for the first time in years following his announcement but wasn’t asked anything about why he pulled the club off of the market.
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
Phillies Agree to Deal with Alvarado
The Philadelphia Phillies have avoided arbitration by entering into a one-year deal with relief pitcher José Alvarado.
Angels Rumors: Writer Thinks LA Should Trade Jo Adell for This Young Shortstop
Could this trade convince the Angels to move on from Adell?
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Major League Baseball Player Finds Treasure Worth Billions
Many are familiar with the fictional story of Jed Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies, a 1960s American television sitcom. Jed lived the hardscrabble life of a poor mountain man in the Ozarks. One day, while hunting to provide food for his family, Jed took a shot at a rabbit but he missed. However, the bullet from his rifle hit the ground and struck oil. Or, as the classic TV theme song says, “Then one day, he was shooting at some food, and up from the ground came a bubblin’ crude.” Jed had struck it rich, and he moved his family from the Ozark Mountains to Beverly Hills in California. Sometimes reality mirrors fiction. While it wasn’t oil that a certain baseball player found on his property, it was something that could make him a billionaire. And, like Jed Clampett’s oil discovery, it was found completely by accident.
Could Padres lock up star player with contract extension?
The San Diego Padres have elevated themselves into big spender territory, and they’ll have to continue to spend big if they want to retain one of their best players. One reporter thinks it’s quite possible they will do so. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal in 2019. He has performed... The post Could Padres lock up star player with contract extension? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Doesn’t Regret Not Trading Shohei Ohtani
We'll see if he stills feels this way at the end of the season.
