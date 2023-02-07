ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)

To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
WSBS

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hhsherald.com

The Return of Holyoke Colleen Pageant

The last Holyoke Colleen Pageant was held two years ago, and it is now back for 2023. The pageant is an annual tradition that takes place in Holyoke each year, but was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Holyoke residents are very passionate about St. Patrick’s Day, and are excited for the big return.
HOLYOKE, MA
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA

