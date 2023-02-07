Read full article on original website
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 63 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 960-square-foot home on Franklin Street Extension in Agawam that sold for $268,000.
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
Western Massachusetts post-9/11 & service dog memorial park
The city of Chicopee will break ground on a dog park at the Westover Air Base honoring post-9/11 veterans and service dogs.
Guns, drugs, and ammunition seized in Berkshire County
Drugs, guns, and ammunition was seized from two homes in Berkshire County on Friday.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reacts to recent gun arrests
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is expressing frustration at the state court system after two suspects were arrested on gun charges with outstanding warrants.
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
Groundbreaking held for new Senior Center in Wilbraham
The town of Wilbraham is long overdue for a new senior center and on Friday, a groundbreaking was held to officially begin that process.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
hhsherald.com
The Return of Holyoke Colleen Pageant
The last Holyoke Colleen Pageant was held two years ago, and it is now back for 2023. The pageant is an annual tradition that takes place in Holyoke each year, but was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Holyoke residents are very passionate about St. Patrick’s Day, and are excited for the big return.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Crews respond to apartment building fire in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a fire at 230 Park Street Sunday afternoon.
Holyoke firefighters train for ice emergencies
While we did experience bitterly cold temperatures last week, local fire departments are reminding everyone it's not safe to go out on the ice, especially with the warmer weather this week.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts legislation will reduce sentence for incarcerated people if they donate bone marrow or organs
BOSTON – A new bill was filed last month on Beacon Hill that would reduce the amount of time convicted individuals would have to serve in Massachusetts if they donate a certain amount of marrow or organs. Bill HD.3822, an Act to establish the Massachusetts incarcerated individual bone marrow...
westernmassnews.com
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer contacted our newsroom about the concerning conditions of an apartment complex in Springfield. The resident claimed that bricks fell off the building and created a dangerous living space for tenants. The New Colony Courts building is on Maple Street. The viewer who reached out...
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
Springfield Gardens apartments owner faces ire of city officials over maintenance, repairs
SPRINGFIELD — City officials and a property management company with several properties across Springfield are disagreeing over why repairs have remained unaddressed at several of its apartment buildings. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city would not rule out moving to place apartments owned and operated by Springfield Gardens...
Norovirus at seasonal high across Massachusetts
The norovirus, also known as the stomach flu has been on the rise across the country. 22News spoke with doctors about what we're seeing here in western Massachusetts.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Feb. 5-12
A condo in West Springfield that sold for $86,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 51 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $284,312. The average price per square foot was $183.
