Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Feb. 10-12
Well, we made it folks! The weekend is here and it couldn't come fast enough, right? We have all been hard at work all weekend and now it's time to get out and blow off some steam. There are a bunch of events going on all over Southwest Louisiana and...
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Children’s Mardi Gras Day Is Feb 19th In Lake Charles
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
[VIDEO] Lake Charles, Louisiana: Take A Look Inside A McDonald’s Back In 1984
This video is very nostalgic to me, a lot of my most fond memories involve Mikey D's. When I was a kid, one of our family vacation traditions was to stop at McDonald's very early in the morning and order a round of bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits for the road. Another great memory was shoveling my food in my mouth so I would have time to play in their playground while my parents still ate. Coincidently, that's also how I became deathly afraid of heights after I fell off the top of the slide at McDonald's in Westlake.
Families Helping Families Lake Charles To Host A Bunny Stop & Hop
Instead of having a typical Easter egg hunt, Families Helping Families of SWLA (324 W Hale St.) is hosting their 1st annual "Bunny Stop & Hop." This is a free event for people with disabilities and their families and will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Come out and take part in this fun-filled occasion.
Imperial Calcasieu Museum Lake Charles Artist Residency Program
Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.) has announced the exciting news that has the potential to impact the lives of local artists by launching the Residency at the Museum (RATM) Project. Artists will be afforded nine months in a space to create and receive monetary resources to help develop their artistic careers.
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?
We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet
Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Lake Charles Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is winding down at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy School (1700 E. McNeese St.) in Lake Charles. Open enrollment for grades K-8 began January 16th and ends February 10th, 2023, so don't delay and apply now online using the SchoolMint enrollment system. All applications...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival Announces Dates And Times For Entertainment Lineup
The 2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival is coming your way from March 16th through 18th, 2023 in lake Charles. As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the entertainment lineup for the festival was announced but the times and dates they will perform were not announced until now. The festival will...
Lake Charles National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Event
As we celebrate iconic and legendary African American history makers all month long, Black History Month is the perfect time to advocate how important it is to maintain good health. February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD). From 1987 to 2023, there is no question that what we know about the disease and how to treat it has come a long way. The struggle is real! HIV/Aids is still taking a toll on the African American community. It's still active and just as deadly as the day it was discovered in 1981.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0