Related
Dana White Claims Fight Between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Is Better Than Francis Ngannou

Dana White is working hard to justify the UFC’s decision to let Francis Ngannou escape to free agency. The UFC heavyweight division is the place where fighters become legends. The nickname for the UFC heavyweight champion is “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and for a good reason. Historically the athlete holding that strap is one of the best in the world and now former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking to be the owner of that title.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
UFC reportedly makes massive changes to contracts including more restrictions and waiver to prevent class action lawsuits

The UFC has made massive changes to their contracts, just one month after Francis Ngannou left the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the promotion as heavyweight champion late last month. Ngannou negotiated with Dana White and the UFC for the majority of 2022, however, the two sides were unable to come to a new deal. At the time, the heavyweight stated that while the money was good, there were other issues with the contract.
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’

Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
Jake Paul Expresses Frustration with ‘Disrespectful’ Tommy Fury Over No- Show at Press Event

Tommy Fury strikes again with another disappearance. Jake Paul expressed disappointment upon discovering that Tommy Fury, his opponent in an upcoming boxing match, failed to attend the initial pre-fight press conference. The bout between Paul and Fury, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, will be their third attempt to have the fight happen, after two prior arrangements in 2021 and 2022 were called off due to travel difficulties and Fury’s injuries.
Nate Diaz Camp Dismisses Khamzat Chimaev’s $2 Million Fight Offer Claim

Khamzat Chimaev claims Chechen dictator Ramazan Kadryov offered Nate Diaz extra $2 million but still refused to fight him. Diaz’s camp quickly dismissed the claim and called it a “fairytale”. Nate Diaz’s team has denied Khamzat Chimaev’s bold claim about their botched showdown at UFC 279. Chimaev said...
UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history

If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
