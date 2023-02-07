Mike Perry is ready to fill in against Jake Paul if need be. It has been almost two years since Mike Perry last fought in the UFC Octagon. In the time since then, he has been keeping very busy. Perry has fought in bare-knuckle for BKFC and is now turning his focus to boxing. A switch to boxing has been a popular path for former UFC fighters of late. Many former MMA champions have begun to make the switch to “celebrity” style boxing matches and now Perry hopes to be next. He has been calling out different opponents on social media and now is as close as ever to getting a shot at the number one boxer in terms of these sorts of bouts, Jake Paul.

