Dana White Claims Fight Between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane Is Better Than Francis Ngannou
Dana White is working hard to justify the UFC’s decision to let Francis Ngannou escape to free agency. The UFC heavyweight division is the place where fighters become legends. The nickname for the UFC heavyweight champion is “The Baddest Man on the Planet” and for a good reason. Historically the athlete holding that strap is one of the best in the world and now former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is looking to be the owner of that title.
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career
Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
sportszion.com
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
Dan Hooker requests Dana White allow him to compete on upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view: “Show/win and I’m in”
Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view. ‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000. The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’. One of the...
Jake Paul Expresses Frustration with ‘Disrespectful’ Tommy Fury Over No- Show at Press Event
Tommy Fury strikes again with another disappearance. Jake Paul expressed disappointment upon discovering that Tommy Fury, his opponent in an upcoming boxing match, failed to attend the initial pre-fight press conference. The bout between Paul and Fury, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, will be their third attempt to have the fight happen, after two prior arrangements in 2021 and 2022 were called off due to travel difficulties and Fury’s injuries.
Alex Volkanovski Fights Mark Zuckerberg in Virtual Reality Ahead of UFC 284
Alex Volkanovski got involved in a virtual fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of his return at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski will be back inside the octagon against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev this Saturday, Feb. 11. He’s coming off a dominant win over former titleholder Max Holloway in his last outing at UFC 276. He currently rides an impressive 22-fight win streak and will put his pound-for-pound king status on the line for his ambitions to become a two-division champion.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284: Pros predict Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski main event
PERTH — Will Islam Makhachev remain the lightweight champion, or will Alexander Volkanovski become a two-division titleholder? Watch pros predict the champion vs. champion main event for this Saturday’s UFC 284 fight card, including Robert Whittaker, interim featherweight championship competitors Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, and more.
MMAmania.com
UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history
If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
Yardbarker
Volkanovski-Makhachev title bout headlines UFC 284
It's champion vs. champion in the main event of UFC 284. Saturday night's event is headlined by the two undisputed best in their weight classes, both of whom have meritorious claims at pound-for-pound No. 1. The card in Perth, Australia, will be headlined by one of Australia's own in featherweight...
Nate Diaz Camp Dismisses Khamzat Chimaev’s $2 Million Fight Offer Claim
Khamzat Chimaev claims Chechen dictator Ramazan Kadryov offered Nate Diaz extra $2 million but still refused to fight him. Diaz’s camp quickly dismissed the claim and called it a “fairytale”. Nate Diaz’s team has denied Khamzat Chimaev’s bold claim about their botched showdown at UFC 279. Chimaev said...
calfkicker.com
Helwani pokes a hole in UFC 284 marketing – First ever Pound for Pound title bout wasn’t Volk vs Makhachev
UFC has been under fire from a well-known MMA journalist for making misleading claims about the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia. Dana White’s promotion of the forthcoming super event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was disputed by Ariel Helwani. He pointed out that it is incorrect for the bout to be billed as the first-ever meeting in history between the No. 1 and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighters in the world.
sportszion.com
“I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised” Jon Jones teases his improved physique ahead of his highly anticipated heavyweight debut vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285
Ending the anticipation of many fans, former light-heavyweight ‘champion’ Jon Jones is finally making a comeback at heavyweight against Cyril Gane in March. There has been a lot of curiosity and speculation among the fans concerning ‘Bones’ and he is promising to come with surprises. This...
Jose Aldo Impresses In Pro Boxing Debut, Announces Floyd Mayweather Bout Agreement
Jose Aldo put on an impressive performance in his pro boxing debut. The former UFC champion said a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. is being discussed already. Jose Aldo did not fail to deliver in his pro boxing debut as he dominated Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano at Shooto Boxing en route to a decision victory. The former UFC featherweight champion now wants a piece of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.
John McCarthy Says There Is ‘Huge Difference’ In Grappling Between Makhachev And ‘Not Great’ Volkanovski
John McCarthy believes Islam Makhachev‘s ground game is levels above Alexander Volkanovski. Following his fourth successful title defense, the UFC Featherweight Champion has sought a new challenge at lightweight. Volkanovski attempts to become a two-division champion as he meets defending king Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284.
Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White forgets his name ahead of UFC 284
Islam Makhachev is reacting after Dana White forgets his name ahead of UFC 284. It was at the UFC Fight Night 218 post-fight news conference last weekend that UFC President Dana White stumbled when speaking about the upcoming UFC 284 event and Makhachev. “You know, when you talk about legacy,...
Bellator Champ Ryan Bader ‘Would Love to Fight’ Francis Ngannou But Doubts MMA Return
Reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader expressed interest in fighting Francis Ngannou but isn’t sure if a return to the octagon would be next for Ngannou. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou was last seen in action against former interim champ Ciryl Gane in Jan. 2022 at UFC 270. He managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision to complete the final bout on his deal with the promotion. Following a lengthy dispute, company president Dana White announced Ngannou’s departure from the UFC last month.
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker Will Headline May 13 UFC Event
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker will officially fight in a light heavyweight showdown. Number five-ranked Smith is taking on number seven-ranked Walker in the main event on May 13. The Brazilian looks to continue his climb through the 205-pound rankings after two consecutive first-round finishes against Ion Cutelaba and Paul Craig. Meanwhile, ‘Lionheart’ is coming off a loss to Magomed Ankalaev but could find himself close to a title shot with an impressive win.
BBC
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev to face Alexander Volkanovski without coach Khabib Nurmagomedov
When Islam Makhachev steps into the octagon to defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 on Saturday, he will do so without Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Russia's Makhachev, 31, has been coached by long-time friend Nurmagomedov in recent fights, but the former UFC champion suggested he...
Mike Perry On Being Backup To Face Jake Paul, ‘I’ve Been Training As If It’s Going To Be Me’
Mike Perry is ready to fill in against Jake Paul if need be. It has been almost two years since Mike Perry last fought in the UFC Octagon. In the time since then, he has been keeping very busy. Perry has fought in bare-knuckle for BKFC and is now turning his focus to boxing. A switch to boxing has been a popular path for former UFC fighters of late. Many former MMA champions have begun to make the switch to “celebrity” style boxing matches and now Perry hopes to be next. He has been calling out different opponents on social media and now is as close as ever to getting a shot at the number one boxer in terms of these sorts of bouts, Jake Paul.
MiddleEasy
