What to do this week in East Idaho

By JOURNAL STAFF
 5 days ago

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Feb. 10-11The Westside Players will open their 2023 season with the musical mystery “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” showing Feb. 10, 11. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org .

ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “Cendrillon” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Frazier Hall on ISU’s Pocatello campus. “Cendrillon” is an operatic retelling of the fairy tale of Cinderella, translated to English. Refreshments will be available before Friday’s show, beginning at 6:45 p.m.and also after Friday’s show for the return of the “Afterglow Reception.” Purchase tickets at isu.edu/tickets .

Feb. 10, 11, 13 & 14

Old Town Actor’s Studio presents David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11. The play is delivered through quick, witty Victorian-era dialogue, mixed with double entendres and vernacular expressions, to explore the relationship between two women and their maid. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello. Reservations can be made at oldtownactorsstudio.net .

Old Town Actors Studio and the Palace Theatre are teaming up to present the musical “The Last Five Years.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 10, 11, 13 and 14 at the Palace Theatre, 158 East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. To purchase tickets, call 208 238-8001 or go to palacetheatrearts.com/lastfiveyears . Dinner shows are available, as well as show-only tickets.

Saturday

Award-winning local artist Paige Weber is teaching a one-day watercolor workshop for beginners and beyond at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11. The workshop costs $25 for PAC members and $30 for non-members. Students will craft two paintings during the workshop and will be provided with a one-hour lunch break. For more information, visit the Pocatello Art Center at 444 N. Main St. or call Jennifer Fisher at 208-241-0724.

There will be a free Cupid’s Carnival event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Bannock County Event Center, building B. There will be Valentine’s Day activities and crafts, carnival games and a market of small local businesses. Then, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the same location, there will be a family dance party with the theme Cupid’s Cupcake Soiree. There will be numerous family-friendly activities and all-you-can-eat cupcakes included with $5 admission. Purchase tickets at pocatelloevents.com .

There will be a Sip n’ Shop event from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Liberty Hall Event Center, 325 W. Benton St. in Pocatello. There will be more than 30 vendors and The Yellowstone Restaurant will be serving libations.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.

