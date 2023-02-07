Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
WSYX ABC6
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools
Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education. DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools. The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
NBC4 Columbus
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school
Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wvxu.org
Analysis: Love it or loathe it, you need to get familiar with Ohio's new voter ID law now
Up until January, House Bill 458 — a set of sweeping changes to the way Ohio conducts its elections — was a subject of intense debate in Ohio political circles. Now that Gov. Mike DeWine has signed it, it is still being debated, but it is now the law of the land.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
More than money: FBI agent testifies on how Householder, allies planned to amass power - corruption trial update
COLUMBUS, Ohio—While former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and his allies sought to personally enrich themselves as part of the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, according to investigators, they also had another objective. Power. That’s according to FBI Agent Blane Wetzel, who testified at Householder’s trial that at the...
wcbe.org
Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot
One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds
Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
13abc.com
I75 bridge struck by semi
BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
Ohio schools can expect to see tightened security measures: Here’s why
The Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program provides funding of up to $100,000 for equipment. Governor Mike DeWine announced Feb. 2 that more than 900 schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of the program.
NBC4 Columbus
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. https://nbc4i.co/3XsYp6M. Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds. Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. https://nbc4i.co/3XsYp6M. Attempted abduction sparks...
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
wvxu.org
Ohio Department of Education took back millions in transportation funding from schools last year
In the 2022 fiscal year, The Ohio Department of Education withheld $2,641,010 in transportation funding from Cincinnati Public Schools for non-compliance with the state's new pupil transportation provisions. The school district has had issues with its transportation system for years and recently pointed to supply chain issues and a lack...
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
Comments / 0