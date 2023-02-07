ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools

Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education.  DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools.  The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTOL 11

How to get a fishing license in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 10, 2023. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23.
Ohio Capital Journal

Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
wcbe.org

Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot

One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds

Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
13abc.com

I75 bridge struck by semi

BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. https://nbc4i.co/3XsYp6M. Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds. Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. https://nbc4i.co/3XsYp6M. Attempted abduction sparks...
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
