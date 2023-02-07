Forward DJ Rodman, guard Dylan Darling expected to return to Washington State lineup for game against Washington

AUBURN, Wash. — The Fred Meyer that sold the winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot on Feb. 6 donated $50,000 to the Auburn Food Bank on Feb. 9. The Fred Meyer store received a $50,000 check for selling the winning Powerball ticket. The donation was in honor of the company's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste campaign to end hunger and eliminate waste.

AUBURN, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO