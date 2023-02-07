Read full article on original website
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia locationKristen WaltersStafford, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Washington Examiner
Smithsonian museum sued after it 'kicked out' Catholic students who wore 'pro-life' beanies
A Christian legal group filed a lawsuit on behalf of Catholic students and chaperones who said they were removed from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for donning beanies with anti-abortion messages last month. The American Center for Law and Justice filed a lawsuit Tuesday known as Kristi L....
PWLiving
Influential Black Americans Are on Display in Antietam Elementary School’s Halls
Names and images of influential Black Americans are on display in Antietam Elementary School’s halls, teaching young learners about the many and varied contributions made by these important figures in celebration of February as Black History Month. Through the collaborative efforts of Karla Cygan, kindergarten teacher, Pauline Khureshi, ESOL teacher, and Ashli Sims, reading specialist, handcrafted cutouts and cards circle a colorful, interactive bulletin board where students and staff can learn about those who have blazed courageous trails in their field or, in some cases, changed the course of our nation’s history.
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
The Power of Girls on the Run
A GOTR NOVA Coach shares a remarkable experience from the fall 2022 season:. “We had a 3rd grade participant who was new to the school and new to running this season. She also had some learning disabilities and social anxiety that made it difficult for her to express her feelings and easily engage in large, social settings.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. first responders arrive in Turkey as earthquake death toll rises
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fairfax County first responders have touched down in Turkey after being deployed Monday night to help those impacted by the deadly earthquakes. VA Task Force 1 tweeted that USA-01 was activated by the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance. The Fairfax County...
alxnow.com
Notes: Parker-Gray home in the clear after unauthorized additions removed
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 67 and low of 51. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 50. Sunrise at 7:07 am and sunset at 5:40 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It seems as though the...
Black History Month
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®) national Black History Month theme for 2023 is ‘Black Resistance’ and focuses on examining how African Americans have fought oppression from America’s earliest days. Throughout history, this resistance has come in many forms, culminating as a continuous movement created to obtain freedom and equality. It has been fought in the courts of public opinion, courts of law, and on the battlefield.
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
PWLiving
Awesome Librarians For $10,000
Answer: This PWCS librarian appeared on Jeopardy! on Feb. 6, 2023. Who is The Nokesville School librarian, Tanya Parrott?. Sitting in The Nokesville School library, a starry-eyed Tanya Parrott, the school librarian, admits, “I have always been a lifelong trivia lover.” Since fourth grade, while others played outside during recess, Parrott played trivia games like Trivial Pursuit. In high school, she competed in “Scholars for Dollars” and as an adult, she attends trivia events and plays online trivia leagues.
Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team heading to Turkey after earthquake kills thousands
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's International Urban Search and Rescue Team is being deployed overseas after a devastating earthquake killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria on Monday. Officials said the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed thousands and injured thousands more. The death toll steadily climbed all...
Racist graffiti found in Loudoun County High School bathroom
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — School administrators are working with police after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School. According to a letter from School Principal Michelle Luttrell, the graffiti contained a racist slur and was located in a boy's bathroom. "This graffiti may have...
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds
MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
Wbaltv.com
Bill to require use of ignition interlock devices seeks to close Noah's Law loophole
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland lawmakers is once again calling for changes to Noah's Law, saying it has too many loopholes. Noah's Law requires everyone convicted of drunken driving to use an ignition interlock device, but critics said a loophole in the statute is letting many off the hook.
newsnationnow.com
Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud
(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
fox5dc.com
Adams Morgan businesses, residents share frustration over rise in vandalism, robberies
WASHINGTON - Frustration is growing among business owners and resident in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. over a rise in crimes like vandalism and robbery. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, at least five businesses were vandalized in the area, marking the third time it has happened in recent weeks. They...
thenationalnews.com
Former US home of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor listed for $49 million
The Rockville property sits on a 9.65-acre plot amid protected parkland on the banks of the Potomac River. Photos: Bright MLS/ Zillow. A Maryland estate that once belonged to Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor has been put on the market for $49 million. The Rockville property sits on...
ScribbleCon Coming Feb. 11 for PWCS Tweens, Teens, Parents/Guardians
What are you and your tweens or teens doing Saturday, Feb. 11?. Coming to ScribbleCon at Benton Middle School, of course!. This event brings Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) parents/guardians together with their middle school or high school students for a day of writing side-by-side. Families can choose from...
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
Police said they were in the Mt. Vernon area after someone shot a woman there.
Inside Nova
TikTok Kia theft challenge comes to Woodbridge; fleeing car thieves and violence ensue
A recent epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyundais reached Prince William County this week, with a shooting and two cases of thieves stealing, or trying to steal, vehicles. The incidents follow a national TikTok trend of teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a phone charging cord. The thieves...
