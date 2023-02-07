ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

PWLiving

Influential Black Americans Are on Display in Antietam Elementary School’s Halls

Names and images of influential Black Americans are on display in Antietam Elementary School’s halls, teaching young learners about the many and varied contributions made by these important figures in celebration of February as Black History Month. Through the collaborative efforts of Karla Cygan, kindergarten teacher, Pauline Khureshi, ESOL teacher, and Ashli Sims, reading specialist, handcrafted cutouts and cards circle a colorful, interactive bulletin board where students and staff can learn about those who have blazed courageous trails in their field or, in some cases, changed the course of our nation’s history.
WJLA

Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

The Power of Girls on the Run

A GOTR NOVA Coach shares a remarkable experience from the fall 2022 season:. “We had a 3rd grade participant who was new to the school and new to running this season. She also had some learning disabilities and social anxiety that made it difficult for her to express her feelings and easily engage in large, social settings.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Black History Month

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®) national Black History Month theme for 2023 is ‘Black Resistance’ and focuses on examining how African Americans have fought oppression from America’s earliest days. Throughout history, this resistance has come in many forms, culminating as a continuous movement created to obtain freedom and equality. It has been fought in the courts of public opinion, courts of law, and on the battlefield.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

Awesome Librarians For $10,000

Answer: This PWCS librarian appeared on Jeopardy! on Feb. 6, 2023. Who is The Nokesville School librarian, Tanya Parrott?. Sitting in The Nokesville School library, a starry-eyed Tanya Parrott, the school librarian, admits, “I have always been a lifelong trivia lover.” Since fourth grade, while others played outside during recess, Parrott played trivia games like Trivial Pursuit. In high school, she competed in “Scholars for Dollars” and as an adult, she attends trivia events and plays online trivia leagues.
NOKESVILLE, VA
Bay Net

10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds

MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
newsnationnow.com

Former Washington police union leader charged with fraud

(NewsNation) — A Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with fraud after he worked a second job while still on duty. Medgar Webster is also the former vice chair of the police union. He’s been charged with felony fraud because he was working on the clock as an officer, even getting paid overtime, while holding a second, secret job.
WASHINGTON, DC
