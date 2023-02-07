Names and images of influential Black Americans are on display in Antietam Elementary School’s halls, teaching young learners about the many and varied contributions made by these important figures in celebration of February as Black History Month. Through the collaborative efforts of Karla Cygan, kindergarten teacher, Pauline Khureshi, ESOL teacher, and Ashli Sims, reading specialist, handcrafted cutouts and cards circle a colorful, interactive bulletin board where students and staff can learn about those who have blazed courageous trails in their field or, in some cases, changed the course of our nation’s history.

