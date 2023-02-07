Read full article on original website
The weekend’s best deals: OnePlus 11 gift card, Amazon tablets, and much more.
It's time for another end-of-the-week Dealmaster. In this week's roundup of the web's best tech deals, we have a $100 gift card offer for preordering the just-announced OnePlus 11 smartphone, record lows on Google Pixels, and a handful of Amazon tablets and e-readers matching their own record low prices. Further...
Man sells $38 part to enable AirPods Pro case self-repairs, USB-C connectivity
AirPods are a convenient accessory... until the charging case breaks. Functioning earpieces are useless without a case to juice them up. And as one user has detailed, Apple would rather you buy a whole new case than fix the one you have. Well, considering the e-waste the planet's drowning in and the premium price of Apple's wireless headphones, that's an inconvenient truth. But now if you're willing to break your warranty and put your faith in the hands of a clever tech tinkerer, you can get the printed circuit board (PCB) needed to replace the battery in your AirPods Pro case and give it a USB-C port while you're at it.
MacBook buying guide: The right M1 or M2 laptop for each use case
Over the past two years, Apple has completed an overhaul of its entire laptop lineup. That means it’s as good a time as any to dive in for people who have been holding out on upgrading an older MacBook. But which MacBook is the best one to pick up?...
Framework now offers Steam-Deck-sized SSDs, just because it can
Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface owners looking to get more SSD storage than is typically offered (and for less money) have a new, unexpected source: Framework, the repairable laptop company. the need for reputable vendors of smaller-size M.2 drives, the company decided to "add one more line item" to its...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Android’s upcoming “app cloning” feature will make multiple accounts easy
Android 14 Preview 1 came out yesterday, and while Google is doing its best to hide the interesting consumer-facing features from this early release (either because they're not finished, or for a big I/O reveal), that's not stopping the Internet from finding interesting features. 'App Cloning' is a new feature apparently hidden in the shipping Preview 1 build, and Mishaal Rahman, writing for XDA, managed to enable it.
Out of the box: Ars’ first impressions of the PSVR2 hardware
This week, well over six years since we last opened a virtual reality headset from Sony, the PlayStation VR2 has arrived at the Ars Orbiting HQ. And while our full review of the hardware and software will have to wait until next week, we can give you some general first impressions of the out-of-the-box fit and finish right now.
System Shock remake demo fuses modern design to a retro FPS/RPG package
Nobody was expecting to see a PC demo for the System Shock remake this week, least of all me. I've been waiting to revisit Citadel Station and its malevolent AI since the project's announcement nearly seven years ago. Having spent a couple hours in the first level, I'm certainly impressed but curious about some of the decisions and focus areas.
Mozilla plans ground-up UI redesign for Thunderbird email client this July
"Why does Thunderbird look so old?" That's one of the most frequently asked questions about Thunderbird, according to Thunderbird Project Design Manager Alessandro Castellani (along with "Is Thunderbird dead?"). And it's one he seeks to answer definitively in a new blog post about Thunderbird's planned 2023 release, codenamed Supernova. The...
The next Zelda game is Nintendo’s first $70 Switch title
Last night's Nintendo Direct video presentation included new trailers and a few new tidbits about the long-awaited Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But that presentation didn't mention one of the game's newest "features"—a $70 price tag. The $70 base price—a first for a first-party Switch title—was confirmed...
SpaceX completes a hot fire test of its massive Super Heavy rocket [Updated]
Update, 4:45 pm ET: Well, they did it. At around 3:15 pm local time in South Texas, SpaceX ignited its Super Heavy rocket for a "full duration" test of its Raptor engines. According to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the launch team turned off one engine just prior to ignition, and another stopped itself. Still, he said 31 of 33 engines would have provided enough thrust to reach orbit. This is a huge milestone for SpaceX that potentially puts the company on track for an orbital test flight during the second half of March or possibly early April.
FCC approves Amazon’s satellite broadband plan over SpaceX’s objections
Amazon's Kuiper division can start launching satellites to offer broadband service in the US, the Federal Communications Commission said yesterday. The FCC's International Bureau approved Kuiper's orbital debris mitigation plan. This approval was needed to satisfy a condition imposed in 2020 when the Amazon subsidiary received tentative approval for a network of 3,236 satellites in low-Earth orbit.
