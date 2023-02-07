Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Bossier City officials celebrate Brookshire’s grocery grand opening
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials, including Mayor Tommy Chandler and city council members, joined in a celebration Friday morning at the grand opening of a new Brookshire’s grocery store in Bossier City. “Cutting this ribbon today means more jobs, more opportunity, and more growth for the City...
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
tourcounsel.com
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City
The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
ktalnews.com
Shreveport’s most popular food deliveries during Super Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has put together a list of the most popular Super Bowl delivery items in Shreveport. The top ten list of food items include all of the finger foods any game party attendee would expect as part of a Super Bowl spread. What is missing from the list are meatless or plant-based foods, but the wings come with veggies, so maybe that can be considered a vegan option.
ktalnews.com
SFD battling large fire in south Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant. Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Shreveport Nature Park to Hold 18th Annual Owl Night
If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with an owl, this is your chance to do so. The Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park is presenting their 18th Annual Owl Night this Saturday, February 11th. Rusty Scarborough with Walter B. Jacobs Nature Memorial Park recently visited KEEL...
magic1029fm.com
If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.
The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
KSLA
35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings. Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
Debbie Baker Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
A woman showing us the love she feels for her own Mother is a beautiful thing to us, but when that same woman writes to tell us about how incredible her Mother-In-Law is, well, that's a horse of a different color. That's exactly what happened this week. Heather Baker sent...
KSLA
Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
KSLA
Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
Shreveport Police Issue Drunk Driving Warning Ahead Of Mardi Gras
If you plan on going to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade this Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Shreveport, LA, local police are warning you now, do not drive impaired because they will catch you. Mardi Gras is all about letting your hair down before the Lenten season, right?...
KSLA
Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
Justin Moore Really Excited About Return To Shreveport Saturday
Shreveport country music lovers are in for a real treat this Saturday night at Justin Moore returns to Shreveport's Municipal Auditorium. Tickets for the show are available at ticketmaster.com. Moore is actually no stranger to the Shreveport area having played here several times in the past, but fans of his...
