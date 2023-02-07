ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Bossier City officials celebrate Brookshire’s grocery grand opening

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials, including Mayor Tommy Chandler and city council members, joined in a celebration Friday morning at the grand opening of a new Brookshire’s grocery store in Bossier City. “Cutting this ribbon today means more jobs, more opportunity, and more growth for the City...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana

Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
SHREVEPORT, LA
tourcounsel.com

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City

The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport

After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area

All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport’s most popular food deliveries during Super Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has put together a list of the most popular Super Bowl delivery items in Shreveport. The top ten list of food items include all of the finger foods any game party attendee would expect as part of a Super Bowl spread. What is missing from the list are meatless or plant-based foods, but the wings come with veggies, so maybe that can be considered a vegan option.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD battling large fire in south Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant. Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?

Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
LOUISIANA STATE
magic1029fm.com

If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.

The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings. Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Community Policy