(Red Oak) -- Red Oak community leaders are taking the next steps in a program designed to bolster community building and engagement. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update on the Community Heart and Soul program from committee member Beau Boeye. The city agreed to participate in the program, funded by the Orton Foundation, in February of 2022. Boeye informed the council that the Red Oak Community Heart and Soul group had been awarded the $10,000 seed grant from the Orton Foundation in October to fund half of the project.

RED OAK, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO