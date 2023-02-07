Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
kmaland.com
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
kmaland.com
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in...
Tom Christensen Obituary
Tom H. Christensen, age 90, of Anita, IA, passed away at his residence in Anita under brief hospice care on Thursday, February 09, 2023. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Althea Joanne Christensen of Anita. A full obituary will be published once complete. Arrangements are pending with the...
kmaland.com
Midori Kimball, 89 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
kmaland.com
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the Shenandoah First Baptist Church or People For Paws. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Lori J. Monson, 60, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Lori passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Creston's Morrison talks commitment to Iowa Central
(Creston) -- Creston senior Ty Morrison has been around football his entire life. The son of Creston head football coach Brian Morrison will continue to be a part of his life for the next two years thanks to his commitment to Iowa Central. "I'm very excited," Morrison said about his...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/7): Atlantic grabs share of Hawkeye Ten, Cline scores 41 in win
(KMAland) -- Atlantic grabbed a share of the Hawkeye Ten title, Lo-Ma survived Riverside, F-M proved dominant, Jacquelyn Cline scored 41 for North Nodaway, Auburn won in OT, Sterling escaped & more from Tuesday in KMAland girls basketball. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Atlantic 53 Harlan 51. Paytn Harter had 15 points...
kmaland.com
Broadway couple to perform in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Music Association is staging a concert featuring a pair of Broadway stars. Gary Mauer and Beth Southard will perform at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium Sunday, and the married couple will bring their breadth of musical theater experience to the stage in Shenandoah. “Between Beth and I,...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
kmaland.com
Red Oak council hears update on community heart and soul
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak community leaders are taking the next steps in a program designed to bolster community building and engagement. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council received an update on the Community Heart and Soul program from committee member Beau Boeye. The city agreed to participate in the program, funded by the Orton Foundation, in February of 2022. Boeye informed the council that the Red Oak Community Heart and Soul group had been awarded the $10,000 seed grant from the Orton Foundation in October to fund half of the project.
iheart.com
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
kmaland.com
Sloan man booked for no contact order violation
(Glenwood) -- A Sloan man is in custody following his arrest in Glenwood Tuesday. The Glenwood Police Department says 26-year-old Trenton Duncan was arrested for violation of a no contact order. Duncan was taken to the Mills County Jail and held without bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
Comments / 0