Kansas City, MO

WIBW

One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travelawaits.com

This Midwest Airport Is Opening A Beautiful, New Terminal — Take A Look Inside

Kansas City is eagerly awaiting the February 28 opening of its new terminal at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). The terminal is packed with passenger-friendly, inclusive features that are a “breath of fresh air!” According to Build KCI (the project team), “The new single terminal is the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
GRANDVIEW, MO

