Patrol IDs KC FedEx driver who died in crash with Amtrak train
CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal semi, Amtrak train crash have identified the driver who died as Patrick E. Metz, 34, Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Ford FedEx delivery truck driven by Metz was southbound on Hereford Road just south of Smart Road.
Missouri semi driver dies after I-70 semi crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6a.m. Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Anthony D. Meunier, 39, Oak Grove, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Rout M exit. The semi struck a 2018...
Overturned semi-truck crash in Douglas County takes hours to clear
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency responders are working to clear a crash that occurred earlier this morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to an overturned semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Douglas County just west of Lawrence impacting the right lane. The crash, which happened around 5 a.m. between mile marker 195 and 194, has […]
WIBW
One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle went airborne in the median of a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-435 and 53rd St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
BLOG: Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads
Roads are treacherous and numerous accidents have been reported. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.
Kansas City-area road crews respond to surprising snow storm Thursday
Thursday's morning commute was a mess for many drivers as they navigated unexpected snowfall in the Kansas City area.
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
KMBC.com
Heavy, slushy snow stranded trucks and lines of cars on some highways Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials had a plea for motorists Thursday morning – if you can stay home, then stay home and off the roads. A snowstorm overnight created a mess on area roadways with heavy, wet and slushy snow. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download the...
KCTV 5
KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify man, woman killed in double shooting on 28th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting late Wednesday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace, according to Kansas City police. Police were called out to the area just after 9:30 p.m. on a...
travelawaits.com
This Midwest Airport Is Opening A Beautiful, New Terminal — Take A Look Inside
Kansas City is eagerly awaiting the February 28 opening of its new terminal at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). The terminal is packed with passenger-friendly, inclusive features that are a “breath of fresh air!” According to Build KCI (the project team), “The new single terminal is the largest single infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history.”
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day. Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
KMBC.com
FBI searching for 8-year-old Washington boy who may be in the Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child who may be in our area. Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Breadson John. Authorities said Breadson John was reported missing in June 2022 after members of...
Kansas City police say missing 38-year-old man located safe
UPDATE: KCPD reports Erik Owens has been located and is safe.
Suspected arson fire under investigation at Midtown smoke shop
Owners at Dr. Smoke at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard want to know who started a fire that’s cost them thousands and put lives at risk.
Blue Springs police piloting license plate readers program
Blue Springs police launched an automatic license plate reader pilot program and say cameras have solved two crimes in less than a week.
KCTV 5
Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
