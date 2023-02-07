Read full article on original website
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mabel Mary Louise Baker, 109, Northboro, Iowa
Location: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro, Iowa. Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Northboro.
Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Sidney Cemetery - Sidney, Iowa. Notes:Alesa passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Remembrances...
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Edith Dean Stephenson, 78, Kearney, MO
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO.
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in...
Creston's Morrison talks commitment to Iowa Central
(Creston) -- Creston senior Ty Morrison has been around football his entire life. The son of Creston head football coach Brian Morrison will continue to be a part of his life for the next two years thanks to his commitment to Iowa Central. "I'm very excited," Morrison said about his...
Men's College Basketball (2/9): Victories for Northwest Missouri State, Kansas City
(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action. Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/7): Atlantic grabs share of Hawkeye Ten, Cline scores 41 in win
(KMAland) -- Atlantic grabbed a share of the Hawkeye Ten title, Lo-Ma survived Riverside, F-M proved dominant, Jacquelyn Cline scored 41 for North Nodaway, Auburn won in OT, Sterling escaped & more from Tuesday in KMAland girls basketball. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Atlantic 53 Harlan 51. Paytn Harter had 15 points...
Conception Junction man injured in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 roughly three miles east of Conception around 5:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2010 GMC Sierra, driven by 33-year-old Randy Busse of Conception Junction, was traveling eastbound when it began to slide on the snow and slush covered roadway. The patrol says the vehicle went off the south side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning and coming to rest on its top facing northeast.
Council Bluffs Police find injured man on interstate
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are trying to determine how an injured Bellevue man wound up on the side of the interstate. Council Bluffs Police say 39-year-old Cody A. Spencer was found on the shoulder of Interstate 29 late Monday afternoon with an apparent head wound. Spencer, who was unresponsive, was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he's reported in critical condition.
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
Success, right feeling leads King City's Moss to Benedictine
(King City) -- King City lineman Chase Moss has found the perfect fit at Benedictine College. Moss recently signed to play with the Ravens under Harlan alum and former Northwest Missouri State quarterback Joel Osborn. "I fell in love with football," Moss said. "I knew I didn't want to be...
SMC expansion nearing major milestones
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Medical Center is nearing some major milestones in the construction and implementation of its new cancer treatment center. That's the message from SMC Chief Operating Officer Eric Holste, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning to discuss the efforts on the hospital's new Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Holste says structures are beginning to become more recognizable as walls and windows are put in place on the new infusion center, which will be able to hold eight bays.
Sloan man booked for no contact order violation
(Glenwood) -- A Sloan man is in custody following his arrest in Glenwood Tuesday. The Glenwood Police Department says 26-year-old Trenton Duncan was arrested for violation of a no contact order. Duncan was taken to the Mills County Jail and held without bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
