Read full article on original website
Related
valpo.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
valpo.life
High School Bowling teams all across Northwest Indiana are on a roll
Bowling in Northwest Indiana (NWI) is a hot commodity, especially in a high school environment. Schools like Valparaiso High School, Michigan City High School, Munster High School, Lowell High School, Wheeler High School, La Porte High School, and much more are competing in the Lakeshore Indiana High School Bowling Conference (Lakeshore IHSB).
valpo.life
South Shore CVA’s Tour Mobile travels the Region’s festivals, offering news, prizes, photos, and more
Beaches, trails, shops, restaurants, casinos, festivals, breweries – all of these and more draw in countless visitors to Northwest Indiana throughout the year, and the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority (CVA) plays a big role in making sure the word gets out about everything the Region has to offer.
Comments / 0