Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Reducing Crime At Gas Stations And Grocery Stores Subject Of Legislation Introduced By State Rep. Thaddeus JonesSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
‘Peace out!’ Preborn baby flashes her parents the peace sign on ultrasoundLive Action NewsEast Chicago, IN
valpo.life
Franciscan Health helping AFib patients live more active lifestyles
A procedure offered at Franciscan Health Crown Point is allowing cardiac patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) to eliminate the use of blood thinners and live more active lifestyles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat. The CDC estimates...
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation
The Northwest Health – La Porte Emergency Department (ED) is now the first and only Accredited Senior-Friendly ED in Northwest and North Central Indiana. The hospital received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in January. The accreditation is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients.
valpo.life
Senior University and Adult Education non-credit courses offered at IU Northwest through the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence
Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) is offering a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. CURE offers a...
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Theresa Argueta
Early childhood can be one of the most impactful parts of a person’s life. Young children are highly impressionable and in a stage that determines how the rest of their life will go. The people who influence, raise, and teach these young children can have a big effect on their lives. Perhaps one of the most impactful adult roles in a child’s life is their teachers and counselors, such as Theresa Argueta, director of early childhood programs at Paladin Inc.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Coloring careers with the cosmetology class at the Hammond Area Career Center
Students from the Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) competed at Regionals for SkillsUSA this past weekend. The ACC students were sent all over the Region to compete in different competitions. Students went anywhere from Elkhart to Merrillville for their specific competition. They competed in events for life skills such as mock job interviews, speeches, welding, video making, crime scene investigation, and cooking.
thesouthlandjournal.com
South Suburban College to Host Forklift Operator Training Courses at Oak Forest Center
South Suburban College to Host Forklift Operator Training Courses at Oak Forest Center (South Holland, IL) — Institute is offering Forklift Operator Training in March and April 2023 at the Oak Forest Center. This certification course covers the basic forklift driving skills needed for a Forklift Operator Certification. Each...
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Cristina Poole
Cristina Poole’s life has taken her down many different paths, each of them becoming quests of their own. Born in China, she was adopted the day before she turned one and has been staying and residing in the same house in Valparaiso ever since. When the latter part of...
Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM
As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
valpo.life
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community
During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
valpo.life
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon
Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
Indiana University Northwest violated academic freedom and tenure in report
MARK MCPHAIL, Ph.D., former IU Northwest Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. (Photo credit: IUN) AAUP report concludes university has unwelcoming racial climate. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) published an investigative report on the summary suspension and dismissal of Dr. Mark McPhail, a tenured professor of communications at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana, who had previously served as the institution’s chief academic officer.
Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is closing its Valparaiso location at 91 Silhavy Road. The post Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
New class action accuses Ford of improperly requiring job applicants to disclose personal, family medical information
A new class action accuses Ford of sticking its nose where it doesn't belong, alleging job applicants were required to disclose their personal and family medical histories as a condition of employment, allegedly in violation of Illinois law. Named plaintiffs Cayla Page, Theresa Blashaw and Kisma Bowles, on behalf of...
Bolingbrook man reported missing from assisted living facility
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A suburban man has been reported missing from an assisted living facility. Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bolingbrook police were dispatched to Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook Assisted Lifestyle Community, located in the 500 block of Kildeer Drive, on the report of a missing resident. Police were...
City awarding another round of direct cash payouts through aid program
The city is opening another round of direct cash payouts. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana trail projects moving forward, despite challenges
Efforts to build a continuous bike trail from Chicago to Michigan are facing some challenges. The Marquette Greenway Trail got a major infusion of funding last year through the federal RAISE program and the state READI program. But that turned out not to be enough, according to Mitch Barloga, active...
