ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Under Your Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher

Out of all the rooms in your home, the kitchen sees the most action. It's where you prepare dishes ahead of get-togethers and turn cherished recipes into meals the whole family loves. With all of the cooking, baking, and entertaining that goes on in this space, it's bound to get a little messy over time—even in places you'd least expect. Take underneath your major kitchen appliances, for example. Your stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher see all kinds of spills and stains, since they're where you most commonly handle food. It makes sense that crumbs would get lodged underneath each of these appliances every now and then.
Family Handyman

A Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Car

Back when radio was still relevant, folks in my region of New York State heard a booming baritone voice kick off a commercial for a local car wash chain with this phrase: “Salt eats cars!” After all, in the Northeast we deal with snow, salt, sludge and sleet — substances can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s paint, wheels and interiors.
homedit.com

Free Printable Cleaning Schedules: Daily, Weekly, and Monthly

Printable cleaning schedules can help you stay on top of your cleaning tasks and keep your house tidy all the time. We’ve divided our free cleaning schedules into daily, weekly, and monthly lists. While the work might seem like a lot at first, once you get into a routine, the daily list should take less than one hour.
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
homestyling.guru

How do Bed Bugs Get in Your House? Common Causes of Bed Bugs Infestation

These small, red-brown insects that are as small as an apple seed can suck your blood, feed on your pets’ blood, and infest your furniture but how do bed bugs get in your house? Well, bed bugs are natural hitchhikers and can travel with you from place to place eventually making a home in your home. We’re going to dive into where they come from and the steps to take if you have a bed bug infestation.
Family Handyman

How Often Do You Need to Replace the Air Filter in a Car?

An internal combustion engine needs air to breath, the same as you or I. The more clean air, the better. An engine air filter, which is different from the cabin air filter, traps solid pollutants so they don’t get into the engine. A dirty air filter can cause the dreaded Check Engine Light to come on and lead to all kinds of performance problems.
The Daily South

How To Clean Leather: A Step-By-Step Guide

No matter the latest design trends, leather is a staple in so many Southern homes. Its stylish presence goes beyond the home, filling our closets and more with leather apparel, accessories, and other functional pieces. We can practically feel the word when reading it: sinking deep into a grandparent’s armchair; the buttery leather of a beautiful handbag; the perfectly broken-in feeling of a great old pair of leather boots.
homedit.com

How to Clean a Brick Fireplace and Remove Soot

Cleaning a brick fireplace requires elbow grease, but if you follow these steps, it’s a DIY job you can tackle yourself. Even if you stay on top of sweeping ashes and keeping your hearth clean, it’s inevitable – your brick fireplace will develop soot. Depending on the severity, there are many methods to eliminate the blackening around your fireplace.
Family Handyman

Can I Spray Alcohol on My Bed To Disinfect?

Disinfecting has been on everyone’s mind since the pandemic began. Sales of disinfecting wipes and other hygiene products have soared in recent years, with no signs of slowing any time soon. It’s one thing to wipe down your countertops with store-bought or homemade disinfecting wipes, but what about porous...
homedit.com

How to Clean Fabric Chairs

Whether you need to remove stains, clean, or disinfect your fabric chairs, we’ll show you how. While comfy, fabric chairs are prone to staining and absorbing bad smells. All fabric chairs will benefit from vacuuming at least a few times per year. But the method for tackling stains depends upon the chair’s material. Here’s how to clean fabric chairs and which stain removers to use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy