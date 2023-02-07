Read full article on original website
Related
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Under Your Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher
Out of all the rooms in your home, the kitchen sees the most action. It's where you prepare dishes ahead of get-togethers and turn cherished recipes into meals the whole family loves. With all of the cooking, baking, and entertaining that goes on in this space, it's bound to get a little messy over time—even in places you'd least expect. Take underneath your major kitchen appliances, for example. Your stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher see all kinds of spills and stains, since they're where you most commonly handle food. It makes sense that crumbs would get lodged underneath each of these appliances every now and then.
A Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Car
Back when radio was still relevant, folks in my region of New York State heard a booming baritone voice kick off a commercial for a local car wash chain with this phrase: “Salt eats cars!” After all, in the Northeast we deal with snow, salt, sludge and sleet — substances can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s paint, wheels and interiors.
homedit.com
Free Printable Cleaning Schedules: Daily, Weekly, and Monthly
Printable cleaning schedules can help you stay on top of your cleaning tasks and keep your house tidy all the time. We’ve divided our free cleaning schedules into daily, weekly, and monthly lists. While the work might seem like a lot at first, once you get into a routine, the daily list should take less than one hour.
pennypinchinmom.com
How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time
There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
homestyling.guru
How do Bed Bugs Get in Your House? Common Causes of Bed Bugs Infestation
These small, red-brown insects that are as small as an apple seed can suck your blood, feed on your pets’ blood, and infest your furniture but how do bed bugs get in your house? Well, bed bugs are natural hitchhikers and can travel with you from place to place eventually making a home in your home. We’re going to dive into where they come from and the steps to take if you have a bed bug infestation.
The Fabric Softener Hack That Will Keep Your Windows Dust-Free
This cleaning hack has inspired others to find creative uses for fabric softeners when working around the house. Let's break down why it works.
How Often Do You Need to Replace the Air Filter in a Car?
An internal combustion engine needs air to breath, the same as you or I. The more clean air, the better. An engine air filter, which is different from the cabin air filter, traps solid pollutants so they don’t get into the engine. A dirty air filter can cause the dreaded Check Engine Light to come on and lead to all kinds of performance problems.
The Daily South
How To Clean Leather: A Step-By-Step Guide
No matter the latest design trends, leather is a staple in so many Southern homes. Its stylish presence goes beyond the home, filling our closets and more with leather apparel, accessories, and other functional pieces. We can practically feel the word when reading it: sinking deep into a grandparent’s armchair; the buttery leather of a beautiful handbag; the perfectly broken-in feeling of a great old pair of leather boots.
How Hot Does The Laundry Temperature Need To Be To Kill Bed Bugs
In the fight against bed bugs, temperature is a useful weapon and your clothes dryer provides a convenient and heated environment in which to do so effectively.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Brick Fireplace and Remove Soot
Cleaning a brick fireplace requires elbow grease, but if you follow these steps, it’s a DIY job you can tackle yourself. Even if you stay on top of sweeping ashes and keeping your hearth clean, it’s inevitable – your brick fireplace will develop soot. Depending on the severity, there are many methods to eliminate the blackening around your fireplace.
Can I Spray Alcohol on My Bed To Disinfect?
Disinfecting has been on everyone’s mind since the pandemic began. Sales of disinfecting wipes and other hygiene products have soared in recent years, with no signs of slowing any time soon. It’s one thing to wipe down your countertops with store-bought or homemade disinfecting wipes, but what about porous...
How to get rid of a wood-burning stove
Removal requires someone with experience, or you may be able to convert it into a less polluting appliance
Short-, long-term solutions to keep homes warm in winter
"What I think most of our homeowners are dealing with is private and behind a lot of doors," Lynnea Katz-Petted said.
homedit.com
How to Clean Fabric Chairs
Whether you need to remove stains, clean, or disinfect your fabric chairs, we’ll show you how. While comfy, fabric chairs are prone to staining and absorbing bad smells. All fabric chairs will benefit from vacuuming at least a few times per year. But the method for tackling stains depends upon the chair’s material. Here’s how to clean fabric chairs and which stain removers to use.
Shoppers Are 'Surprised at How Much Dirt' This Efficient Steam Mop Pulls Up, and It's 44% Off
One of the best things about having hard flooring in your home is that you don't have to worry about gunk embedding in the fibers, as you do with carpet — but they still need a good cleaning on a regular basis. An effective way to clean these floors without using harsh chemicals is with a steam mop, which is typically much cheaper than a name-brand vacuum.
Why You Should Consider Adding Coffee Grounds To Your Fireplace
Coffee grounds are the unavoidable leftovers of freshly brewed joe, but what to do with them? Throw them out? If you have a fireplace, you could use them there.
ScrubDaddy Damp Duster: Does This Viral Cleaning Tool Really Deliver?
A stroll through the #dampduster hashtag shows people using the Damp Duster on just about everything, all with great success and effusive praise.
Comments / 0