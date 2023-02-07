If you were listening to Charli XCX's "Vroom Vroom" and were like "let's ride" these new Four Seasons tours were practically made for you. The luxury hospitality company is offering two new itineraries for its Four Seasons Drive Experience, which is exactly as bougie as it sounds. The trips will allow guests to navigate their own luxury vehicles while coasting through the Alps or Napa Valley.

