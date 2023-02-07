Pan-seared steak creates perfectly juicy meat every time, particularly for ribeyes, tenderloins, and strip steaks, according to Serious Eats. The trick is to brown the outside of the meat on high heat after a couple of minutes per side before letting it cook the rest of the way, notes The Kitchn. Not only does caramelizing the outside of the steak seal in the juices throughout the cooking time, but it also adds deep flavors -- thanks to the oil, butter, and flavorings seared into the outer layer of the meat. If you're looking for the right pan to sear steaks, consider cast iron, since it holds and maintains heat very well. Plenty of fantastic brands offer high-quality cast iron skillets for pan-searing steak.

