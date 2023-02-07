Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
Russia likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles near Ukraine's Vuhledar: UK
(Reuters) -Russian forces likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles in a single, failed attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said on Friday, as one pro-Russian blogger warned of a "crisis" in troop command. Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern...
UK must quit climate-harming energy charter treaty, experts say
Secret international court system enables fossil fuel firms to sue governments for lost future profits
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
New York law firm Shearman & Sterling lays off lawyers and staff
(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Shearman & Sterling said Wednesday it has laid off attorneys and business professionals, citing a need to "align our capacity levels with existing client demands."
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
EU lawmakers' body agrees on safeguards against illegal data transfers
BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A key committee at the European Parliament on Thursday agreed to stringent safeguards to prevent non-EU governments from gaining illegal access to EU data, drawing criticism from a tech lobbying group.
Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
EU Leaders Agree Targeted, Temporary Support for Green Industry
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy,...
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
FTSE 100 index hits record high; CMA deals blow to Microsoft’s Activision takeover – business live
Blue-chip share index climbs on hopes that inflation has peaked, while Turkey’s stock market halts trading after main index drops 7%
Russia journalist who made TV protest describes escape to France
The Russian journalist who grabbed the world's attention last year when she protested against the war in Ukraine on live television, described her "extraordinary" escape to France on Friday. Marina Ovsyannikova, who was facing 10 years in prison, fled Russia in October just before being sentenced. The former editor at...
Belgian MEP arrested in ‘cash for influence’ inquiry
Police search Marc Tarabella’s safe deposit box and offices as part of anti-corruption investigation
Russian Moms-to-Be Flock to Argentina Seeking Safety, Passports
(Bloomberg) -- More than 30 expecting Russian mothers arrived in Buenos Aires on a single international flight on Thursday evening, the latest among thousands of moms-to-be fleeing the economic effects of the war in Ukraine and seeking out stronger passports in Argentina. Most Read from Bloomberg. Thirty-three Russian women appearing...
U.S. sanctions six Chinese tech companies for supporting spy balloon programs
A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
