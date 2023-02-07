ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
msn.com

Russia likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles near Ukraine's Vuhledar: UK

(Reuters) -Russian forces likely lost dozens of armoured vehicles in a single, failed attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said on Friday, as one pro-Russian blogger warned of a "crisis" in troop command. Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern...
BBC

Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper

Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC

Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says

The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
US News and World Report

EU Leaders Agree Targeted, Temporary Support for Green Industry

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy,...
insideevs.com

E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.

Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
msn.com

Russia journalist who made TV protest describes escape to France

The Russian journalist who grabbed the world's attention last year when she protested against the war in Ukraine on live television, described her "extraordinary" escape to France on Friday. Marina Ovsyannikova, who was facing 10 years in prison, fled Russia in October just before being sentenced. The former editor at...
msn.com

Russian Moms-to-Be Flock to Argentina Seeking Safety, Passports

(Bloomberg) -- More than 30 expecting Russian mothers arrived in Buenos Aires on a single international flight on Thursday evening, the latest among thousands of moms-to-be fleeing the economic effects of the war in Ukraine and seeking out stronger passports in Argentina. Most Read from Bloomberg. Thirty-three Russian women appearing...

