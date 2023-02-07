Utah public schools to receive record $101 million distribution from School and Institutional Trust System

Read full article on original website
Near capacity audience fills Ellen Eccles Theatre for ‘Jazz at Lincoln Center’
LOGAN – A near capacity audience of Cache Valley music lovers turned out Feb. 10 to see Jazz at Lincoln Center in the Ellen Eccles Theatre. The event was spectacular. Led by trumpeter Riley Mulherkar, the New York based instrumental sextet and three stunning vocalists performed 90-minutes of jazz music that was unlike anything that has been heard here in recent memory.
