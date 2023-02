CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This weekend Charlotte's track and field competed in its final indoor meet before heading to the Conference USA Championships. The team travels to Lynchburg, Virginia to compete in the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational. The meet will take place Friday and Saturday February 10-11. The meet will also be streamed on ESPN+ on Friday and Saturday. The Friday window will be from 5:30-9:00 p.m. and can be found here. On Saturday, the live window will be from 12:00-4:00 p.m. and can be found here.

