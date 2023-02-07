ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncataggies.com

Bowling Returns to Form to Start James Brown Invitational

TOWSON, Md. – The National Tenpin Coaches Association released its latest collegiate bowling poll on Friday, with the North Carolina A&T Aggies dropping from the second-ranked team in the nation to No. 6. On Friday during the first day of Morgan State University's James Brown Invitational (JBI) at AMF Lanes, A&T played like a team who wasn't too pleased with that.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Continues Fight For CAA Regular-Season Title With Two Home Games This Week

THE GAME(s) North Carolina A&T (15-7, 9-2 CAA) vs. Hampton (7-13, 4-6 CAA)/. vs. William & Mary (12-10, 7-4 CAA as of Feb. 9) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. STREAM: Friday's contest will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 7 p.m., and Sunday's game will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. Donal Ware will provide the play-by-play and Arlene Mitchell is the analyst.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Falls to Hampton In Battle of CAA HBCUs

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T women's basketball fell to longtime rival Hampton 66-53 Thursday night at Corbett Sports Center. The loss drops A&T to 15-8 overall and 9-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). A&T dropped entirely out of first place in the CAA for the first time this season. The Aggies are a half-game behind Drexel, who faces College of Charleston Friday.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Bowling Earns No. 6 Ranking As It Competes at JBI

EAST GREENSBORO – The latest National Tenpin Coaches Association poll is out for February, with the North Carolina A&T bowling team dropping from No. 2 in the country to No. 6 as they prepare for the James Brown Invitational (JBI) hosted by the Morgan State Bears, Friday-Sunday. The play...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

CAA Recognizes A&T Athletics' Academic Achievements

EAST GREENSBORO – Congratulations to the North Carolina A&T student-athletes who made the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester. The Aggies had 111 make the honor roll. That makes up a third of the student-athletes on A&T's campus despite the honor roll,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem's Antwan Hughes Jr. puts Parkland track on the map

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What distinguishes a good athlete from a great one? If Antwan Hughes Jr. is any example, it's confidence. On a sunny day at Parkland High School's track, Hughes Jr.'s spirit and talent shined bright. The Mustangs' junior sprinter explained that track and field runs in his family, and the evidence wasn't too hard to spot. His dad, Antwan Hughes Sr., is the head coach at Parkland.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Cools Off Elon As Bettis Heats Up

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T had the unenviable task of trying to slow down one of the hottest men's basketball teams in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) on Wednesday night at Corbett Sports Center. No, not College of Charleston. No, not Hofstra. But they had to find a...
ELON, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer drops in on top target again

The Duke basketball coaches have been noticeably inactive recently in courting some of their 2024 targets. But that's far from the case in their chase of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. RELATED: List of every recruit holding a ...
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City

Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy