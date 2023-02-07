Read full article on original website
ncataggies.com
Bowling Returns to Form to Start James Brown Invitational
TOWSON, Md. – The National Tenpin Coaches Association released its latest collegiate bowling poll on Friday, with the North Carolina A&T Aggies dropping from the second-ranked team in the nation to No. 6. On Friday during the first day of Morgan State University's James Brown Invitational (JBI) at AMF Lanes, A&T played like a team who wasn't too pleased with that.
ncataggies.com
A&T Continues Fight For CAA Regular-Season Title With Two Home Games This Week
THE GAME(s) North Carolina A&T (15-7, 9-2 CAA) vs. Hampton (7-13, 4-6 CAA)/. vs. William & Mary (12-10, 7-4 CAA as of Feb. 9) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. STREAM: Friday's contest will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 7 p.m., and Sunday's game will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. Donal Ware will provide the play-by-play and Arlene Mitchell is the analyst.
ncataggies.com
A&T Falls to Hampton In Battle of CAA HBCUs
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T women's basketball fell to longtime rival Hampton 66-53 Thursday night at Corbett Sports Center. The loss drops A&T to 15-8 overall and 9-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). A&T dropped entirely out of first place in the CAA for the first time this season. The Aggies are a half-game behind Drexel, who faces College of Charleston Friday.
ncataggies.com
A&T Bowling Earns No. 6 Ranking As It Competes at JBI
EAST GREENSBORO – The latest National Tenpin Coaches Association poll is out for February, with the North Carolina A&T bowling team dropping from No. 2 in the country to No. 6 as they prepare for the James Brown Invitational (JBI) hosted by the Morgan State Bears, Friday-Sunday. The play...
ncataggies.com
CAA Recognizes A&T Athletics' Academic Achievements
EAST GREENSBORO – Congratulations to the North Carolina A&T student-athletes who made the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester. The Aggies had 111 make the honor roll. That makes up a third of the student-athletes on A&T's campus despite the honor roll,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem's Antwan Hughes Jr. puts Parkland track on the map
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What distinguishes a good athlete from a great one? If Antwan Hughes Jr. is any example, it's confidence. On a sunny day at Parkland High School's track, Hughes Jr.'s spirit and talent shined bright. The Mustangs' junior sprinter explained that track and field runs in his family, and the evidence wasn't too hard to spot. His dad, Antwan Hughes Sr., is the head coach at Parkland.
ncataggies.com
A&T Cools Off Elon As Bettis Heats Up
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T had the unenviable task of trying to slow down one of the hottest men's basketball teams in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) on Wednesday night at Corbett Sports Center. No, not College of Charleston. No, not Hofstra. But they had to find a...
Jon Scheyer drops in on top target again
The Duke basketball coaches have been noticeably inactive recently in courting some of their 2024 targets. But that's far from the case in their chase of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. RELATED: List of every recruit holding a ...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
rhinotimes.com
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
WXII 12
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
abc45.com
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
wfmynews2.com
'If not me, then who?', Lt. Dwayne Little steps up and fills in the gaps at his alma mater
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Throughout his time in Forsyth County, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has emphasized the importance of his deputies becoming one with their community. One Lieutenant has taken that duty, to a new level and we spoke to him about why he does so. Lieutenant Dwayne Little isn't just...
Burlington man wins $101,665 after buying $2 ticket at mini mart
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Bradshaw, of Burlington, bought a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bradshaw bought his winning 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam’s Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He arrived Monday to collect his prize. […]
City of Winston-Salem implements new Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is looking for more ways to curb violence and better serve the community. Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Junior addressed mental health in a community forum. The city is also upping mental health resources by implementing a mental health first responder...
