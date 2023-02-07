Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
Prosecutor Reveals Motive in Killing of Employee Outside PSEG in Somerset
SOMERSET, NJ - The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of a PSEG supervisor outside his car at the office, on Weston Canal Road in Somerset, Wednesday. Authorities identified Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, as the man who fatally shot Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford Wednesday morning. Heller died at the scene. According to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, the investigation revealed that the motive for the homicide was due to prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor. He said Curtis was a former employee of PSE&G, and the investigation revealed that...
tapinto.net
Traffic Diverted after Pedestrian Struck on Route 22 in Mountainside, Expect Heavy Delays
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - A pedestrian was struck early morning on US-22 in Mountainside. Expect heavy delays in the area of US-22 and New Providence Road eastbound. Traffic is being diverted to Mountain Avenue for investigation. TAPinto will update when more information becomes available.
Smoking Oven Fire Damages Lodi Home
A fire reportedly ignited by a smoking oven severely damaged a Lodi home Wednesday night. The two-alarm, gas-fed blaze broke out on the first floor in the rear of the two-story Garibaldi Avenue home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, responders said. Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes....
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
hudsoncountyview.com
1 firefighter injured, 6 people displaced, by 2-alarm blaze on JFK Boulevard in Bayonne
One firefighter was injured and six people were displaced by a two-alarm blaze on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne this afternoon, Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. At about 2:51 p.m. today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to 888 JFK Boulevard, on a report of a fire. Arriving companies...
tapinto.net
County Prosecutor: Shooting Outside Franklin PSE&G Headquarters Leaves Man Dead
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald,...
tapinto.net
Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
wrnjradio.com
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
tapinto.net
Somerset County Prosecutor: Milford Man Killed Outside PSEG Office in Franklin
SOMERSET, NJ - A Milford Borough councilman was shot and killed in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset as he was arriving to work Wednesday, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald, at about 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Township Police responded to 911...
17-year-old Newark girl reported missing
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Lesley Castillo, 17, who was reported missing on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Lesley, who arrived in Newark three months ago from Ecuador, is 5’5” tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing navy leggings, black sneakers, and a long navy coat. She was also seen traveling towards Penn Station carrying her belongings in a white bag, green bag, and a black bag. Lesley is not a frequent runaway. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts The post 17-year-old Newark girl reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 fires miles apart engulf rows of businesses, apartments in West New York and Union City
Two fires burned through several buildings on Bergenline Avenue in New Jersey on Wednesday, just miles apart.
Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans
NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley. She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix. She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11. To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194.
New Brunswick Police: Beware Kidnapped Child-Ransom Phone Scam
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.
Body Found In Kearny
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Kearny. The remains were found sometime Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Detectives descended on Central Avenue and Third Street for an investigation. No further information was provided. to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Comments / 0