South Plainfield, NJ

Stafford Police Warn Residents About Distract and Grab Thefts in Area

STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Police Department released the following information for residents:. We have recently been receiving reports of "Distract & Grab" Thefts in our area. Please, be aware of your surroundings, and educate yourself and your loved ones on how to protect yourselves from being a victim to these crimes.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hackensack Resident Arrested After Home Invasion

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Police Department reports the arrest of Hackensack resident Kenny Segura on several criminal counts related to a home invasion investigation. Officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Pangborn Place on February 1, 2023. Three individuals had forced through an apartment door and demanded money from a number of victims, according to an investigation conducted immediately. The victims were also assaulted by the males throughout the incident and held against their will inside the apartment. They had minor injuries and did not need any immediate medical attention.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Police: Two Cars Left Running in Montclair Were Stolen

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Authorities in Montclair reported that two automobiles were stolen, one from a parking deck and the other from in front of a restaurant. The following information regarding each theft was supplied by the Montclair Police Department:. On February 1, Montclair Police were summoned to a parking deck...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Police Locate Missing 25 Year Old Morristown Woman

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Imani Glover, a 25-year-old black female from Morristown who was reported missing has been found, announced Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson. Glover was reported missing by her mother on January 8. According to police,...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child

PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
PATERSON, NJ
Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother, and community leader. As police...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Man on Scooter Struck and Killed By Driver in Mountainside, Police Say

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 64-year-old man who crossed into traffic while operating a battery-powered scooter was struck and killed by a driver in Mountainside early Thursday morning, police said. Mountainside Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a news release the victim was struck at the intersection of Route 22...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Springfield Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid in Large Blaze in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Springfield firefighters helped battle a large blaze in Plainfield on Tuesday. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front St. address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Route 46 Eastbound Closures Today in Wayne for Guiderail Repairs

(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced lane closures on Route 46 eastbound in Fairfield, Essex County and Wayne, Passaic County. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, NJDOT’s contractor, Anselmi & DeCicco, Inc., is scheduled to close the left lane and...
WAYNE, NJ
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
PLAINFIELD, NJ

