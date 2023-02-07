Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tapinto.net
Stafford Police Warn Residents About Distract and Grab Thefts in Area
STAFFORD - The Stafford Township Police Department released the following information for residents:. We have recently been receiving reports of "Distract & Grab" Thefts in our area. Please, be aware of your surroundings, and educate yourself and your loved ones on how to protect yourselves from being a victim to these crimes.
tapinto.net
Hackensack Resident Arrested After Home Invasion
Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Police Department reports the arrest of Hackensack resident Kenny Segura on several criminal counts related to a home invasion investigation. Officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Pangborn Place on February 1, 2023. Three individuals had forced through an apartment door and demanded money from a number of victims, according to an investigation conducted immediately. The victims were also assaulted by the males throughout the incident and held against their will inside the apartment. They had minor injuries and did not need any immediate medical attention.
tapinto.net
Somerset County Prosecutor: Milford Man Killed Outside PSEG Office in Franklin
SOMERSET, NJ - A Milford Borough councilman was shot and killed in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset as he was arriving to work Wednesday, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald, at about 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Township Police responded to 911...
tapinto.net
Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed...
tapinto.net
Police: Two Cars Left Running in Montclair Were Stolen
MONTCLAIR, NJ - Authorities in Montclair reported that two automobiles were stolen, one from a parking deck and the other from in front of a restaurant. The following information regarding each theft was supplied by the Montclair Police Department:. On February 1, Montclair Police were summoned to a parking deck...
tapinto.net
Police Locate Missing 25 Year Old Morristown Woman
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Imani Glover, a 25-year-old black female from Morristown who was reported missing has been found, announced Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson. Glover was reported missing by her mother on January 8. According to police,...
tapinto.net
Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child
PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
tapinto.net
Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
tapinto.net
County Prosecutor: Shooting Outside Franklin PSE&G Headquarters Leaves Man Dead
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald,...
tapinto.net
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother, and community leader. As police...
tapinto.net
Man on Scooter Struck and Killed By Driver in Mountainside, Police Say
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 64-year-old man who crossed into traffic while operating a battery-powered scooter was struck and killed by a driver in Mountainside early Thursday morning, police said. Mountainside Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a news release the victim was struck at the intersection of Route 22...
tapinto.net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, Feb. 15
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex and State of New Jersey meeting will be held on February 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Sign Up for FREE Millburn/Short Hills Newsletter. Get local news you can trust...
tapinto.net
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
tapinto.net
Springfield Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid in Large Blaze in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Springfield firefighters helped battle a large blaze in Plainfield on Tuesday. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front St. address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
tapinto.net
Route 46 Eastbound Closures Today in Wayne for Guiderail Repairs
(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced lane closures on Route 46 eastbound in Fairfield, Essex County and Wayne, Passaic County. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, NJDOT’s contractor, Anselmi & DeCicco, Inc., is scheduled to close the left lane and...
tapinto.net
Hasbrouck Heights Police Respond to Route 17 Multi-vehicle Accident with Rollover
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area...
tapinto.net
Second Set of Prescribed Burns in Burlington County Scheduled for Wednesday
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire...
tapinto.net
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
tapinto.net
Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
