Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Police Department reports the arrest of Hackensack resident Kenny Segura on several criminal counts related to a home invasion investigation. Officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Pangborn Place on February 1, 2023. Three individuals had forced through an apartment door and demanded money from a number of victims, according to an investigation conducted immediately. The victims were also assaulted by the males throughout the incident and held against their will inside the apartment. They had minor injuries and did not need any immediate medical attention.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO