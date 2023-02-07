Read full article on original website
Hearing scheduled to set trial date in 5-year-old’s killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton had a brief court appearance Friday in which attorneys set a status conference next month to schedule a trial date. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that happened six years ago. […]
Trial date moved for accused Greyhound bus shooter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire while on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and wounding several others, is now scheduled for trial May 1. There have been multiple postponements in the case of Anthony Devonte Williams, charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, […]
New charges filed in connection to Desert Star Motel case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the 2021 raid on the Desert Star Motel, the owner and general manager were charged in federal court, accused of charging inflated rates to pimps who had prostitutes working out of the property. Curtis Lee Moore Jr. was arrested during the raid and initially only charged with being a felon […]
Man convicted of 1996 murder seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man serving life without parole for killing a liquor store clerk in 1996 is seeking to be resentenced under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. The 5th District Court of Appeal is sending the case of Christopher James Hearn back to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s […]
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
Bakersfield Californian
Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal
An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in south Bakersfield DUI crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who drank then allegedly drove twice the speed limit before crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Friday to two charges in exchange for a six-year prison term. Alexzander Pacheco pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and carrying a concealed firearm in public […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2023
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at large wanted for sex offender violations. Marshals are looking for Robert Davis, 51. He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and also has a criminal history that includes rape, resisting arrest and battery. Davis has...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
Man charged with shooting at nephew pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted […]
KMJ
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
Bakersfield Californian
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting
A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield CHP officer arrests 4 teens accused of string of retail thefts across CA
A California Highway Patrol officer arrested four teens Wednesday in Bakersfield on suspicion of stealing local products costing $7,000 and who are suspected of a string of thefts ranging from Southern California to Tulare County. A Bakersfield CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet exiting from a Highway 99 exit at...
Bakersfield Now
6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
wascotrib.com
Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting
Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
