The USC women’s basketball team is getting closer to an NCAA Tournament bid, but the team hasn’t sealed the deal just yet. If you have been following our women’s basketball coverage, you probably know the Trojans are currently a projected No. 8 seed for the NCAA Tournament. In the second week of February, that’s not a lock. We have been telling you over the past few days that the Trojans need at least two more wins and probably need three to feel comfortable about playing in March Madness.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO