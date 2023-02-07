Read full article on original website
Related
Pac-12 Football: Ranking the Transfer Classes for 2023
A complete breakdown and ranking of Pac-12 transfer portal classes for the 2023 college football season.
How much production each Pac-12 team is returning in 2023
When it comes to college football the more experience the better
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: UCLA edges Arizona, USC as conference race nears finish line
As we inch closer to the month of March, college basketball continues to heat up. The Pac-12 conference has been viewed as a conference that is two teams deep as UCLA and Arizona jostle for position, but USC refuses to accept that notion. Heading into the weekend, those three sit atop our Pac-12 power rankings.
chatsports.com
Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Ahead of Virginia Game
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Tyrese Proctor met with media members on Thursday ahead of Duke's matchup against No. 8 Virginia on Saturday afternoon. HEAD COACH JON SCHEYER. On the mood of the team after the Miami loss:. "We...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
chatsports.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
chatsports.com
Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Savion Red is getting snaps in the Longhorns’ backfield
While rising redshirt sophomore Jonathan Brooks is out with injury, the Texas Longhorns are getting creative with who gets carries during spring offseason workouts. That includes rising sophomore Savion Red, who lined up at wide receiver this past season for Texas. — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) February 9, 2023. WHAT THEY’RE...
247Sports
Beavers Picked To Finish Third In Pac-12; Bazzana, Ferrer, Forrester Honored
SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State baseball team, rated as high as 18th nationally, has been selected to finish third in the Pac-12 Conference per the league’s coaches. The Pac-12 released the conference’s annual preseason poll on Wednesday. The Pac-12 also released its first-ever preseason All-Conference team,...
247Sports
This week in WSU basketball: Bring on the Apple Cup
ONLY ONE GAME awaits Washington State this week but it is a big one -- the Cougars play host for the first half of the Apple Cup series, men's basketball edition. The teams have split the last two years with each team defending home court in 2022 and each team winning on the road in 2021.
247Sports
Oregon hosting USC with a chance to make a move for postseason possibilities
The Oregon Ducks are hitting the home stretch of the college men's basketball season and after getting a road split against the Arizona schools last week, the Ducks enter this week with life at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. This weekend's homestand against the Los Angeles schools was already a must-win game, but now the Ducks have a real chance at making a move.
chatsports.com
Rockets to Host Three Summer Basketball Camps
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo will be holding three boys' basketball camps this summer in Savage Arena. A day camp will be held for boys and girls entering third- through eighth-grades on June 12-15, June 26-29 and July 31-August 3. The purpose of the camps is to instruct...
WSU's DJ Rodman & Dylan Darling should be back for UW game, says Kyle Smith
DJ RODMAN AND Dylan Darling will both likely be back this week ahead of the showdown with UW, said Kyle Smith on Tuesday. Indeed, Washington State should return two key players who missed the Los Angeles trip with an undisclosed illness, along with Adrame Diongue who played only sparingly this past Saturday.
247Sports
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on USC in pivotal home showdown
Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena a spot for fourth place in the Pac-12 will be on the line for the Oregon Duck men's basketball program. The Ducks (14-10, 8-5) will host the USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3) at 8 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Roxy Bernstein and Corey Williams are on the call for the TV Broadcast.
chatsports.com
Men's Basketball Treks to No. 16/16 Gonzaga, Hosts Pepperdine
SPOKANE, Wash./SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Looking to bounce back and climb the conference standings, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (15-11, 4-7 WCC) will head to Spokane for a Thursday night matchup with No. 16/16 Gonzaga (19-5, 8-2 WCC) before returning home to the Bay Area for a Saturday evening battle with Pepperdine (8-17, 1-10 WCC).
Trojans Wired women's basketball report: USC tries to nail down NCAA bid
The USC women’s basketball team is getting closer to an NCAA Tournament bid, but the team hasn’t sealed the deal just yet. If you have been following our women’s basketball coverage, you probably know the Trojans are currently a projected No. 8 seed for the NCAA Tournament. In the second week of February, that’s not a lock. We have been telling you over the past few days that the Trojans need at least two more wins and probably need three to feel comfortable about playing in March Madness.
Ducks Wire discusses USC-Oregon men's basketball game on Thursday
It’s a USC-Oregon basketball week here at Trojans Wire. We naturally reached out to our friends at Ducks Wire to get insights on the Ducks — first for the men’s game on Thursday in Eugene, then for the women’s game Friday in the Galen Center. Let’s...
chatsports.com
How Portland’s U-22 Initiative players could be the key to success in 2023
The Portland Timbers 2023 roster is shaping up to look very similar to their 2022 roster. With a very few new difference makers coming in, Portland’s success this year may come down to the development of their young players. In particular, it may come down to the success of...
USC's future is bright in women's basketball; what about Oregon's?
USC is building a very strong women’s basketball program. The floor is high right now. Lindsay Gottlieb is trying to create a very high ceiling, and she is on her way to achieving that goal. Oregon was a Final Four program in recent years under coach Kelly Graves, who...
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl game highlights: Standout players on the Cowboys watchlist from the Senior Bowl
The annual Senior Bowl is finally concluded. Jim Nagy, along with his team, put together another superb display of this year’s up-and-coming talent. This year the National team won against the American team, 27-10, on Saturday in Alabama. For the prospects invited it was a tough week of practices, media attention and getting to finally meet NFL head coaches and owners. So who performed well at Mobile that could one day be walking out in a Cowboys uniform?
chatsports.com
NFL Honors 2023: How to watch, TV/streaming info, awards finalists, & more
Tonight, the NFL world fully centers itself on the greater Phoenix area with the league’s prominent awards ceremony. The NFL Honors takes place this evening, three days before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Tonight’s event will reveal the league’s MVP, rookies...
Comments / 0