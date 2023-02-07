ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

chatsports.com

Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Ahead of Virginia Game

DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Tyrese Proctor met with media members on Thursday ahead of Duke's matchup against No. 8 Virginia on Saturday afternoon. HEAD COACH JON SCHEYER. On the mood of the team after the Miami loss:. "We...
DURHAM, NC
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Beavers Picked To Finish Third In Pac-12; Bazzana, Ferrer, Forrester Honored

SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State baseball team, rated as high as 18th nationally, has been selected to finish third in the Pac-12 Conference per the league’s coaches. The Pac-12 released the conference’s annual preseason poll on Wednesday. The Pac-12 also released its first-ever preseason All-Conference team,...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

This week in WSU basketball: Bring on the Apple Cup

ONLY ONE GAME awaits Washington State this week but it is a big one -- the Cougars play host for the first half of the Apple Cup series, men's basketball edition. The teams have split the last two years with each team defending home court in 2022 and each team winning on the road in 2021.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Oregon hosting USC with a chance to make a move for postseason possibilities

The Oregon Ducks are hitting the home stretch of the college men's basketball season and after getting a road split against the Arizona schools last week, the Ducks enter this week with life at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. This weekend's homestand against the Los Angeles schools was already a must-win game, but now the Ducks have a real chance at making a move.
EUGENE, OR
chatsports.com

Rockets to Host Three Summer Basketball Camps

TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo will be holding three boys' basketball camps this summer in Savage Arena. A day camp will be held for boys and girls entering third- through eighth-grades on June 12-15, June 26-29 and July 31-August 3. The purpose of the camps is to instruct...
TOLEDO, OH
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on USC in pivotal home showdown

Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena a spot for fourth place in the Pac-12 will be on the line for the Oregon Duck men's basketball program. The Ducks (14-10, 8-5) will host the USC Trojans (17-6, 9-3) at 8 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Roxy Bernstein and Corey Williams are on the call for the TV Broadcast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Men's Basketball Treks to No. 16/16 Gonzaga, Hosts Pepperdine

SPOKANE, Wash./SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Looking to bounce back and climb the conference standings, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (15-11, 4-7 WCC) will head to Spokane for a Thursday night matchup with No. 16/16 Gonzaga (19-5, 8-2 WCC) before returning home to the Bay Area for a Saturday evening battle with Pepperdine (8-17, 1-10 WCC).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trojans Wired women's basketball report: USC tries to nail down NCAA bid

The USC women’s basketball team is getting closer to an NCAA Tournament bid, but the team hasn’t sealed the deal just yet. If you have been following our women’s basketball coverage, you probably know the Trojans are currently a projected No. 8 seed for the NCAA Tournament. In the second week of February, that’s not a lock. We have been telling you over the past few days that the Trojans need at least two more wins and probably need three to feel comfortable about playing in March Madness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Senior Bowl game highlights: Standout players on the Cowboys watchlist from the Senior Bowl

The annual Senior Bowl is finally concluded. Jim Nagy, along with his team, put together another superb display of this year’s up-and-coming talent. This year the National team won against the American team, 27-10, on Saturday in Alabama. For the prospects invited it was a tough week of practices, media attention and getting to finally meet NFL head coaches and owners. So who performed well at Mobile that could one day be walking out in a Cowboys uniform?
ALABAMA STATE
chatsports.com

NFL Honors 2023: How to watch, TV/streaming info, awards finalists, & more

Tonight, the NFL world fully centers itself on the greater Phoenix area with the league’s prominent awards ceremony. The NFL Honors takes place this evening, three days before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Tonight’s event will reveal the league’s MVP, rookies...
SAN JOSE, CA

