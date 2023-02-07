Despite declines in the luxury sector for the first time in months, many Houston agents still had a successful month helping clients purchase or sell expensive homes. The Houston Association of REALTORS® latest report of the most expensive homes sold in Houston details the 10 priciest closed sales during the months of January. Three of Houston’s most expensive closed home sales occurred in the River Oaks subdivision in River Oaks, the priciest of these being a 6,165-square-foot luxury property built in 1934.

