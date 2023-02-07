Read full article on original website
Even a cemetery in France is affected by Putin's war
SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE-DES-BOIS, France — The largest Russian Orthodox cemetery outside of Russia is quiet on a winter morning, save for birdsong in the birch and pine trees planted between the graves. Just 30 minutes' drive south of the hubbub of Paris, the cemetery in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois feels like a piece...
Why Zelenskyy visited the U.K. nearly 1 year into Russia's war on Ukraine
LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to the United Kingdom, one of his very rare trips outside Ukraine since Russia invaded the country nearly one year ago. Zelenskyy is seeking more advanced weapons from one of Ukraine's strongest international backers as the Ukrainian military...
3 amateur codebreakers set out to decrypt old letters. They uncovered royal history
We can now learn more about one of the most controversial monarchs in European history, thanks to a trio of amateur cryptologists who unknowingly stumbled upon a treasure trove of long-lost letters by Mary, Queen of Scots and worked painstakingly to crack their code. George Lasry of Israel, Norbert Biermann...
Biden and Brazil's Lula find common ground against violent extremism
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Joe Biden and Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have a lot in common these days. "Both our democracies have been tested of late," said Biden during a sit-down in the Oval Office. It was just over a month ago that...
Brazil's President Lula meets President Biden
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is paying a quick visit to the White House on Friday. His trip to Washington is being billed as a celebration of democracy — but economic development and migration will also be discussed, a senior administration official says. The two leaders have lofty goals, including tackling climate change. And they have a lot in common after recent events in both countries.
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles Nan Goldin's career of art and activism
On Feb. 9, 2019, artist Nan Goldin led a protest at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in which activists dropped fake OxyContin prescriptions — all attributed to Richard Sackler, the CEO of Purdue Pharma — into the air of the museum's sprawling atrium. Some activists lay on the museum's ground floor, posing as if they were dead.
Elián González nearly became an American. Now, he's poised to become a Cuban lawmaker
Elián González, the Cuban national who set off an international custody battle as a child when he was found floating alone in the Florida straits in 1999, is about to become a member of the communist country's parliament. González, who is now 29 and an industrial engineer, is...
