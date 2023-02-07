Read full article on original website
Multiple Drug Related Arrests in Graves County
On February 10th, 2023 at approximately 12:50 PM, Deputy Larry Jones conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on KY 994 in the Boaz Community for moving violations. During the stop, Deputy Jones identified one passenger as Thomas Cole McNeil who had an active warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody for the warrant and during a search of his person, he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. During a search of the vehicle, an additional quantity of methamphetamine belonging to a female passenger identified as Felicia Johnson was located. She was also arrested for the located drug items.
