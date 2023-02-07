Read full article on original website
Free hot lunch and groceries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
256today.com
Delicioso! Taco Casa looking for franchisees in Huntsville
TUSCALOOSA — Taco Casa, a quick service Mexican restaurant headquartered in Tuscaloosa, is looking to expand its footprint in Alabama. The company said it is looking for food entrepreneurs in Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile. Already firmly established across west Alabama, Taco Casa said it is ready to bring its...
themadisonrecord.com
Puzzled about gardening in North Alabama?
The Master Gardeners of North Alabama is presenting a free gardening series to beginning gardeners and to newcomers in the North Alabama area. The classes will be held every Tuesday in February starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison Public Library and should last less than two hours. The presenters will be Alabama Extensions Agents and Master Gardeners. If you need assistance or good information on gardening in this area, this is for you.
thebamabuzz.com
New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
256today.com
Arts Huntsville Gallery celebrates Panoply poster artists
HUNTSVILLE — Visitors to the Arts Huntsville Gallery at the Von Braun Center will find a “panoply” of artwork on display through April, celebrating more than 40 years of Huntsville’s longest running arts festival. The exhibit is adjacent to the Arts Huntsville office between the VBC...
256today.com
Autograph’s ‘nicest hotel in Huntsville’ coming to downtown
HUNTSVILLE — Tuesday’s weather offered the perfect backdrop for a groundbreaking event on a long-awaited hotel project in downtown Huntsville. Located neatly beside Big Spring Park and across the street from the Von Braun Center will soon stand an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott. Georgia-based Ascent Hospitality and...
256today.com
Huntsville’s Mac McFarlen honored as ‘Career Fire Chief of the Year’
HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chief Howard “Mac” McFarlen is the latest recipient of the Career Fire Chief of the Year award from the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs (AAFC). With 45 years of fire service experience, McFarlen has contributed significantly to public safety in the...
WAFF
Sections of Ward Ave., Dickson Street temporarily closing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sections of Ward Avenue and sections of Dickson Street will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 13. According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and Dickson streets and Dickson Street between Ward and Pratt Avenues will close. This is expected to last 60 days.
256today.com
Begorrah! Huntsville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade unveils downtown route
HUNTSVILLE – Strike up the band because the leprechauns are on the move, planning one of Huntsville’s oldest traditions, the 46th annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Set for March 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Huntsville, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is organized by...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
indherald.com
Huntsville announces forthcoming Mexican restaurant at Fireside site
HUNTSVILLE | The Town of Huntsville is getting a new Mexican restaurant. Mayor Dennis Jeffers announced Monday that MiBarril Mexican Restaurant will open in Summer 2023. The restaurant will be located at the site of the former Fireside Restaurant on Baker Highway. It will be owned by Carlos Perez, the owner of El Patron restaurant in Wartburg, among others.
themadisonrecord.com
Weather service: Snowflakes possible for area during weekend
There’s a slight chance of snow in Madison and Limestone counties over the weekend, but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t anticipate any accumulation nor travel advisories. “It’s likely we could see a couple of snowflakes in the region, especially in the higher elevations, Saturday night or...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Why Devyn Keith’s arrest divided Huntsville
Last week Thursday, a friend in Birmingham texted me about the arrest of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith. His message was a link to a news story followed by this well-known acronym: WTH?. Lots of folks in Huntsville undoubted felt the same way. Keith – young, charismatic – scored a...
WHNT-TV
Keith Responds to Charges (News 19 at 9)
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologized to city employees, family and the community after being arrested for several theft charges. Keith Responds to Charges (News 19 at 9) Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologized to city employees, family and the community after being arrested for several theft charges. Main Weather...
tourcounsel.com
Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
256today.com
Huntsville councilman apologizes after ‘longest week’
HUNTSVILLE — Embattled City Councilman Devyn Keith spoke before Thursday’s Huntsville City Council meeting promising not to be “a distraction.”. Then, after the 5-plus minute statement, Keith recused himself and walked out of the council chamber. Keith has been accused of nearly three dozen incidents involving shoplifting...
Beth Thames: Huntsville group helps people live in their homes as long as possible
It takes a village. That’s a shopworn phrase, but it’s true. Back in 2014, a group of Monte Sano neighbors did some research about aging in place. They created a program—a Village— that lets people stay at home as they grew old. They’d soon be in that demographic, and they all wanted to stay in the place they loved, Monte Sano Mountain.
WHNT-TV
Downtown Decatur Constructions Projects Making Progress | Feb. 9, 2023 5 p.m.
More than $50 million worth of development is going in along East Moulton Street. Downtown Decatur Constructions Projects Making Progress …. More than $50 million worth of development is going in along East Moulton Street. Several Projects in Progress in Downtown Decatur …. More than 50 million dollars of development...
Devyn Keith, Huntsville councilman, turns himself in on 4 theft warrants
Devyn Keith, a second-term city councilman in Huntsville, turned himself in early Wednesday morning on four warrants charging him with misdemeanor counts of theft. According to Madison County Jail records, Keith, 34, was booked at 1:24 a.m. and released at 2:13 a.m. on a $300 bail. The four charges are for fourth-degree shoplifting ($500 or less), identical to last week’s charge.
Alabama June Jam 2023: Country music legends reviving classic event
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquets are probably all pretty nice, but this one must’ve been more exciting than most. During the Feb. 7 banquet, Alabama frontman Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry announced the band will revive their beloved June Jam concert this year. The event is planned for June 3 at the Dekalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne, the band’s hometown.
